Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-01 09:02:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Francis Coming Along, Pledges To Contribute Right Away

Yl0f8ggxp0t4sggamvbg
Jeremiah Francis discusses with THI his recovery and plans for next season with the Tar Heels.
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI first spoke to Jeremiah Francis in June of 2017. The 6-foot-2 durable point guard from Ohio who was known for his durable, strong physique, attacking style and floor leadership was on the North...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}