TarHeelIllustrated.com

Francis Coming Along, Pledges To Contribute Right Away
THI first spoke to Jeremiah Francis in June of 2017. The 6-foot-2 durable point guard from Ohio who was known for his durable, strong physique, attacking style and floor leadership was on the North...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news