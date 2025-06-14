Freedom, physicality, and fun mark the Belichick boys' defense

CHAPEL HILL – The Belichick era at North Carolina is in full swing now, but it’s not just about legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
He’s just one member of UNC’s football coaching staff with that last name, as sons Steve and Brian are also part of the Carolina process, both coaching on the defensive side of the ball.
Brian is the Tar Heels’ safeties coach and Steve coaches linebackers while also serving as defensive coordinator. It’s a Belichick bonanza in Chapel Hill, but it’s also a new march forward for defensive structure, culture, and the allowances given to the players.
“(They) allow the safeties specifically to play with freedom,” said senior safety Will Hardy, one of UNC’s few returning defensive players with much experience under the Mack Brown regime.
“They allow the guys to go out there and make different checks for themselves. So, it gives you a lot of responsibility as a DB, as a safety, but a lot of freedom, too. So, I’ve enjoyed that aspect.”
Freedom does come with a great deal of responsibility, but this insight from Hardy might also signal a strong degree of confidence from the staff that they will train the players to play with near-pristine instincts. That wasn’t always the case in recent years.
Time and again Carolina players made either poor reads in pre-snap or simply broke incorrectly on the snap. The lack of trust across the board sometimes forced the better prepared Heels to compensate, thus taking themselves somewhat out of position.
The danger in uber amounts of freedom is a player making the wrong call, but if they are so well schooled, that problem becomes moot.
In addition, the preaching from Steve Belichick is exactly what he did last season running Washington’s defense. He wants his guys to hit, gang up, hit again, and bring bodies to the ground. It’s football, after all, and being tougher than the offense while also outwitting them at the snap are paramount to success.
“Physicality,” UNC senior cornerback and former Washington Husky Thad Dixon replied when asked what is Steve Belichick’s trademark.
Smart, reactive, and physical. That’s the recipe and is why Dixon, an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer last season, followed his coordinator to the ACC.
"Mainly just how comfortable I am with him and playing in his defense,” Dixon said. “Coach Steve, he runs a really good defense, and it really puts his players in the best position to make plays. So just being in a defense I already had success in. I mean, honestly, it was an easy move."
After spending the first decade-plus of his coaching career in the NFL, Steve Belichick took the coordinator gig at Washington before last season. The Huskies were coming off an appearance in the national championship game, but that defense wasn’t so hot ranking 99th in total defense.
Last fall, the Huskies improved to 28th allowing 328.4 yards per game. Of that, 166.5 came through the air, which was the second lowest per-game average by any unit in the nation.
So, not only does he carry the clout of his name and being on a staff of three Super Bowl champions, he got the job done at the highest collegiate level last season. Relating to college athletes as opposed to pros is different, and Hardy can already tell both Belichick boys have that essentially mastered. Hence, success is more possible when the coaches can relate and communicate.
“He’s a great coach,” said Hardy, who played for Gene Chizik and Geoff Collins at UNC. “I think the dynamics between him and his brother, Brian Belichick who is my (position) coach, is really cool and fun. They both sort of lead in their own way but they give you freedom. They want the best players to play and they’ll fit the scheme around the players.”
It’s only June so much of this is just talk. But the walk has already been done to a degree. Dixon has experienced it firsthand, and Hardy and the other Tar Heels are seeing it come to life now, too.