Freedom, physicality, and fun mark the Belichick boys' defense

CHAPEL HILL – The Belichick era at North Carolina is in full swing now, but it’s not just about legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

He’s just one member of UNC’s football coaching staff with that last name, as sons Steve and Brian are also part of the Carolina process, both coaching on the defensive side of the ball.

Brian is the Tar Heels’ safeties coach and Steve coaches linebackers while also serving as defensive coordinator. It’s a Belichick bonanza in Chapel Hill, but it’s also a new march forward for defensive structure, culture, and the allowances given to the players.

“(They) allow the safeties specifically to play with freedom,” said senior safety Will Hardy, one of UNC’s few returning defensive players with much experience under the Mack Brown regime.

“They allow the guys to go out there and make different checks for themselves. So, it gives you a lot of responsibility as a DB, as a safety, but a lot of freedom, too. So, I’ve enjoyed that aspect.”

Freedom does come with a great deal of responsibility, but this insight from Hardy might also signal a strong degree of confidence from the staff that they will train the players to play with near-pristine instincts. That wasn’t always the case in recent years.

Time and again Carolina players made either poor reads in pre-snap or simply broke incorrectly on the snap. The lack of trust across the board sometimes forced the better prepared Heels to compensate, thus taking themselves somewhat out of position.

The danger in uber amounts of freedom is a player making the wrong call, but if they are so well schooled, that problem becomes moot.

In addition, the preaching from Steve Belichick is exactly what he did last season running Washington’s defense. He wants his guys to hit, gang up, hit again, and bring bodies to the ground. It’s football, after all, and being tougher than the offense while also outwitting them at the snap are paramount to success.