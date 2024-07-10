To many, a lasting image of Elliot Cadeau’s freshman season is him sitting on the bench over the final 15:30 of North Carolina’s Sweet 16 loss to Alabama.

It was a curious decision by UNC Coach Hubert Davis, especially considering Cadeau had played fairly well up to that point scoring eight points, including hitting a pair of 3-pointers, his ninth and tenth made threes of the season.

Cadeau was surprised by not re-entering the game, but said he understood it. The firestorm set off among many UNC fans wasn’t replicated within the team’s locker room.

Instead, Davis’ decision reflected two truths about Cadeau, both of which are major points of emphasis this offseason. He must improve his shooting, that night notwithstanding, and he must get better defensively.

Cadeau had a solid freshman season. He was sensational sometimes, and struggled on occasion, too. But he progressed, and will continue to.

“I’ve got to do better and I’m confident I will,” he said in late March, while discussing moving forward.

Cadeau shot 18.9% from the perimeter this past season, converting 10 of 53 attempts. Many teams backed off him essentially daring the freshman to shoot. Sometimes he did, sometimes he didn’t.

It was perhaps the most puzzling part of his season to Cadeau. Practice usually translates to games, but not always, as he learned.

“I make shots all the time in practice, they just haven’t gone in in the games,” he said.

Yet, Cadeau is such a quality floor general missing shots wasn’t going to get him a seat on the bench, that was usually his defense, which ranged from in-need-of-improving to solid. He worked it, but the adjustment to all elements of playing defense were easily the most demanding transition for the 6-foot New Jersey native.