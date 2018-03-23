North Carolina and Florida State split Friday's exciting double header of what is likely a key ACC series for both teams.

The Tar Heel offense, led by Michael Busch, continued its hot streak in game one of the double header, using the long ball three times in route to a 16-8 victory over No. 8 Florida State. At its conclusion, Carolina had scored 61 runs over the last five games.

The Heels jumped out to an early five run lead, batting around in the first inning and plating three runs before the first out was recorded.

FSU got right back into the game in the third, putting up a five spot of their own to tie the game behind a three-run blast to left from Jackson Lueck.

Busch put the Heels back on top in the fifth with the first of his two two-run home runs in the game. He would hit another during the seven-run seventh inning. Busch is the first Tar Heel to homers in back-to-back at bats since 2013 and the first player with a multi-home run game since 2014. Busch had hit home runs in three consecutive games. He also had a double and an RBI single in game one.

Dylan Enwiller tallied the first home run of his career, a two-run jack, as part of the big seventh inning. Cody Roberts had a big game going 3-4 with two walks and an RBI. In total, five Tar Heels had multi-hit games and four logged a multi-RBI game.

Brett Daniels picked up the win in game one and improved to 3-0 on the year.

The nightcap was quite a different game from the offensive explosion of the first. Both offenses started much slower with no score through 4.5 innings.

Dallas Tessar changed that in the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot to left field, his first of the year, to give the Heels a 1-0 lead. Kyle Datres later hit what looked like an inning ending grounder, but the ball bounced off the second base bag and into center field to plate Roberts and push the lead to 2-0.

FSU would respond two innings later, scoring three in the top of the seventh. During the inning, Josh Hiatt surrendered his first run of the season, but still left two stranded

Carolina put some serious pressure on in the bottom of the seventh with runners on second and third and the top of the order up with nobody out. But a strikeout and a double play ended the threat and kept the score 3-2.

There would be no more action until two outs in the bottom of the ninth. After Busch reached with a single, Datres doubled down the left field line. Busch was running on the pitch and hustled around to beat the throw to the plate by just inches and tie the game at 3-3 and force extra innings.

FSU quickly retook the lead with three runs in the top of the 10th on a two-run single by Mike Salvatore and a sac fly later in the frame. That proved to be the difference as the Heels didn't have another comeback in them and fell 6-3.

Austin Bergner pitched well but did not receive a decision. His final line was a solid 6.1 IP allowing just two earned and striking out ten.

Busch had a huge day, reaching base a combined 10 times over the course of the two games with five hits and five walks, scoring four times and driving in five.

Roberts also had a big day going 5-9 with two walks and five runs scored between the two games. He also played well behind the plate as he threw out two runners on the bases.

After today's double header there will be no game tomorrow. Carolina and FSU will return to action for the rubber match on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the Bosh.