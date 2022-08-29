CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina beat Florida A&M, 56-24, on Saturday night in the opener for the Tar Heels.

Following a disappointing 6-7 season, among the areas the staff addressed for improvement was pretty much everything on defense. Third-down defense was a problem area a year ago, but UNC Coach Mack Brown and new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik say fixing that begins on first down.

Create more challenging third-down situations by stopping and slowing teams on first down. Brown is all-in on this.