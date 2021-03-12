TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Football Schedules

Future Tar Heels' Weekend Football Schedules
The high school football season has started for recruits in the states of North Carolina and Virginia. Due to the Covid pandemic, both of the state high school sports associations postponed their regular fall seasons moving them to the spring. These two states are very important for the recruiting blueprint of North Carolina Coach Mack Brown and the UNC coaching staff.
There are five North Carolina class of 2021 signees thatstarted their seasons last week. THI will give weekly schedule and game results of each signee. Also, the Tar Heels have four current commitments in the class of 2022 and those players' schedules and results will be included as well.
Note: Treyvon Green, a 2022 commit played in the private school league in Virginia and they played in the fall of 2020.
CLASS OF 2021 SIGNEES
MARCH 12
South Mecklenburg (0-2) at Providence (Bryson Nesbit)
West Carteret at Havelock (2-0) (Kamarro Edmonds)
Northside-Jacksonville at Jacksonville (2-0) (Tymir Brown)
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Mountain Island Charter (1-1) (Gabe Stephens)
MARCH 13
Phoebus VA (1-0) at Hampton VA (Trevion Stevenson)
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITS
MARCH 12
Chase at Shelby (2-0) (Malaki Hamrick)
Princess Anne VA (1-1) at Ocean Lakes VA (Tychaun Chapman)
Green Run VA (1-0) at Salem VA (Tayon Holloway ) -
Treyvon Green - Life Christian Academy (VA) - Played Fall 2020 and finished 2-3
DEANA'S GAME OF THE WEEK
"My selection for the big game this week will be the Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Mountain Island Charter game on Friday night. The reason I selected this game is because It will feature class of 2021 signee Gabe Stephens, an outside linebacker from Mountain Island Charter and class of 2022 recruit Dakota Twitty from Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy. Twitty is a three-star wide receiver that has been a top target for the Tar Heels the past two seasons. It's a huge game because it's a battle of the two top teams in the Southern Piedmont 1A Conference.