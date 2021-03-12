TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Football Schedules

The high school football season has started for recruits in the states of North Carolina and Virginia. Due to the Covid pandemic, both of the state high school sports associations postponed their regular fall seasons moving them to the spring. These two states are very important for the recruiting blueprint of North Carolina Coach Mack Brown and the UNC coaching staff.

There are five North Carolina class of 2021 signees thatstarted their seasons last week. THI will give weekly schedule and game results of each signee. Also, the Tar Heels have four current commitments in the class of 2022 and those players' schedules and results will be included as well.

Note: Treyvon Green, a 2022 commit played in the private school league in Virginia and they played in the fall of 2020.