TarHeelIllustrated.com

"Head coach Larry Fedora spent some time with me and my family then told me I had a full scholarship to UNC," the 5-11, 166 pounder told THI . "They said they liked my speed, my route running and my size. I kind of already knew the offer was coming, I just had to get to campus."

After Wright’s session ended, he got a chance to check out more of the facilities before the offer was extended.

Savannah, GA, class of 2019 athlete Winston Wright was one of several recruits who picked up an offer this past weekend from North Carolina after performing well at the Tar Heels’ summer day camps at Kenan Stadium.

Wright went to UNC intent on building a relationship with Tar Heels’ wide receivers coach while soaking in as much as he could.

"I just camped to get a good feel for (wide receivers) coach Luke Paschall and wanted to get some work with him," Wright said. "He's a cool person and a good coach, he's coached some of the best."

The 3-star athlete is a jack of all trades type of player for his high school team, but knows that wide receiver is where he will be placed on the next level.

“I play everything right now, but they are recruiting me at slot receiver,” Wright said. “I caught over 30 balls for over 900 yards last season.”

After departing Chapel Hill, he immediately placed the Heels in his top three joining West Virginia and Duke.

What’s next for Wright?

“I’m going to visit Georgia on Wednesday, not sure when but I’ll be back to UNC,” he replied.

Aside from UNC, he has courted offers from West Virginia, Duke, UCF, Wake Forest, Illinois and Boston College among others.