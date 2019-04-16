Charlotte, N.C. – No. 13 North Carolina fell to South Carolina, 5-2, on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark in uptown Charlotte. Michael Busch was responsible for both the Tar Heel runs with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give him 10 straight games with at least one RBI.

South Carolina scored one run in the second and third innings to take the early 2-0 lead. The Gamecocks doubled their lead in the fourth inning with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Michael Busch cut the lead in half with one swing of the bat in the sixth inning as he launched a two-run home run over the right field home run porch and on to the streets of Charlotte to make it a 4-2 lead for South Carolina.

South Carolina answered immediately with a solo home run in the top of the seventh to take a 5-2 lead.