Gamecocks Outlast Tar Heels In Charlotte
Charlotte, N.C. – No. 13 North Carolina fell to South Carolina, 5-2, on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark in uptown Charlotte. Michael Busch was responsible for both the Tar Heel runs with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give him 10 straight games with at least one RBI.
KEY MOMENTS
South Carolina scored one run in the second and third innings to take the early 2-0 lead. The Gamecocks doubled their lead in the fourth inning with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
Michael Busch cut the lead in half with one swing of the bat in the sixth inning as he launched a two-run home run over the right field home run porch and on to the streets of Charlotte to make it a 4-2 lead for South Carolina.
South Carolina answered immediately with a solo home run in the top of the seventh to take a 5-2 lead.
NOTABLES
Michael Busch hit his team leading 10th home run of the season in the sixth inning with a two-run home run.
Busch now has a RBI in his last 11 games and 14 of his last 15 games overall. Over those last 15 games, he has 23 of his 40 RBI and six of his 10 home runs.
PITCHERS OF RECORD
Win: South Carolina, Dylan Harley (2-2)
Loss: North Carolina, Andrew Grogan (1-2)
Save: South Carolina, Brett Kerry (4)
UP NEXT
North Carolina will be back in action on Friday, April 19 as they host Boston College in game one of a three-game ACC series at 7 p.m.