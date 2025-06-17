Gauging The Slate: UNC's non-ACC hoops schedule with last season's specs

Here’s an interesting summertime exercise: Let’s look at North Carolina’s nonconference schedule for the upcoming season and gauge from a NET and quad perspective.

It’s no secret the Tar Heels were the last team to get into the NCAA Tournament this past season, and while they obliterated San Diego State in the play-in game in Dayton, the Heels were clocked by Ole Miss in the official first round in Milwaukee and finished with a 23-14 overall record.

The NET rankings end once conference tournament play is complete, so UNC’s No. 36 ranking was based on its 22-13 record. The Heels were 1-12 in Quad 1 games, 8-0 in Quad 2 games, 7-1 in Quad 3 contests, and 6-0 in Quad 4 games.

Those numbers include ACC contests. UNC’s only Q1 win was over UCLA in December at Madison Square Garden. Among its Q1 losses were at Kansas, on neutral floors to Auburn, Michigan State, and Florida, and at home to Alabama.

The next best non-ACC win for the Heels was over Dayton in Hawaii, as the Flyers finished No. 67 and that ended up a Q2 win.

So, based on last season’s results, UNC’s nonconference games this season would break down in the following quads:

Note: here is the NET criteria

NET Criteria:

Q1: Home 1-30; Neutral 1-50; Away 1-75

Q2: Home 31-75; Neutral 51-100; Away 76-135

Q3: Home 76-160; Neutral 101-200; Away 135-240

Q4: Home 161-353; Neutral 201-353; Away 241-353





Central Arkansas (home) ---The Bears were 9-24 overall & their NET was No. 343

---This would be a Q4 game

Radford (home) ---The Highlanders were 20-13 & their NET was No. 161

---This would be a Q4 game

Kansas (home)

---The Jayhawks were 21-13 last season & their NET was No. 20

---This would be a Q1 game

Navy (home) ---The Midshipmen were 15-19 last season & their NET was No. 270

---This would be a Q4 game

Vs. St. Bonaventure (neutral)

---The Bonnies were 22-12 last season & their NET was No. 97

---This would be a Q2 game

Vs. Michigan State (neutral)

---The Spartans were 30-7 last season & their NET was No. 11

---This would be a Q1 game

At Kentucky (true road) ---The Wildcats were 24-12 last season & their NET was No. 14

---This would be a Q1 game

Vs. Ohio State (neutral) ---The Buckeyes were 17-15 last season & their NET was No. 41

---This would be a Q1 game

Georgetown (home) ---The Hoyas were 18-16 last season & their NET was No. 88

---This would be a Q3 game

USC Upstate (home)

---The Spartans were 6-26 last season & their NET was No. 347

---This would be a Q4 game

East Carolina (home)

---The Pirates were 19-14 last season & their NET was No. 176

---This would be a Q4 game

NC Central (home)

---The Eagles were 14-19 last season & their NET was No. 319

---This would be a Q4 game

The breakdown: Four Q1 games; One Q2 game; One Q3 game; Six Q4 games