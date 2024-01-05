North Carolina has hired former Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins as its new defensive coordinator, a source close to the situation has confirmed to THI.

Collins, 52, replaced Gene Chizik, who parted ways with UNC earlier this week. The head coach at Georgia Tech from 2019-2022, Collins’ Yellow Jackets were 25-38 overall and 10-28 in the ACC. Before that stop, he was the head coach at Temple for two seasons, leading the Owls to a 15-10 overall record, including 11-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

Some of Collins’ other jobs as defensive coordinator have been at Mississippi State, Central Florida, and Florida, plus he also worked at Alabama in 2007.

He was fired in 2022 by Georgia Tech after the Jackets started the season 1-3. In addition, they were outscored 210-20 in their last five games versus Power 5 teams. It was 97-7 in his last two games.

"Geoff Collins did a tremendous job there recruiting,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said last season the week of the Tar Heels’ home loss to the Yellow Jackets. “They have really good players. (Jeff) Sims did such a great job at quarterback against us last year. Brent Key has stepped in for Geoff.

“I hated to see Geoff let go so early, he took over for an option team and I thought he did a really good job rebuilding it and getting great players and having a chance, like I said in our game, he totally dominated our game."

Collins,who played linebacker at Western Carolina, did not coach this past season nor did he serve as an analyst anywhere.

Current UNC Assistant A.D/General Manager of Football, Pat Suddes, worked for Collins at Georgia Tech.

UNC is set to host Georgia Tech next season.

The news was first reported by Football Scoop and multiple other media outlets have also reported it.