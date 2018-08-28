CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina doesn’t head out West very often to play a football game. In fact, the Tar Heels haven’t done so in 20 years and only three times previously since the program was born in 1888.

On Saturday, however, the Tar Heels will play their fourth game on the West Coast, as they visit California in Berkeley. The last time Carolina was in the Golden State was in 1998 when it dropped the second game of that season, 37-34, at Stanford on the last play of the game. Overall, UNC is 2-1 on the other coast, also having won two games over Southern Cal, an 8-7 decision in 1958 and a 31-9 rout in the Pigskin Classic to open the 1993 season. That game was played in Anaheim. But, this isn’t at all like making the fairly easy treks to ACC destinations, or even recent games at Illinois and Notre Dame. It’s a long flight, one UNC Coach Larry Fedora has never embarked on with one of his teams in 11 seasons running his own program, which includes four seasons at Southern Mississippi.

Tyrell Godwin returned a kickoff for a TD in the 1998 loss at Stanford. AP

“I have not been in this position before,” he said Monday at his weekly press conference at the Kenan Football Center. Of course, the highly detailed coach has sought counsel from others in his profession who have taken their teams across the country for games. Trying to pry what Fedora learned from those conversations is a task unto itself. “I’ve sought a lot of counselling from coaches to sleep specialists,” he said, smiling. “You name it, I’ve talked to a lot of different people.” But in all seriousness, it didn’t sound like UNC’s seventh-year coach is too fond of the idea. He didn’t schedule the game, it was in place when he took over in late 2011. But, it’s here and they must play the game, just as Cal did a year ago when it came East to play in Kenan Stadium. The Bears also left with a 35-30 victory. The only numbers Fedora was tossing out there Monday centered around how long the Tar Heels will be in the air. He also said it’s better to play the game now than later in the season.

Larry Fedora on Monday. THI