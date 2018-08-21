TarHeelIllustrated.com

Myles Murphy, a class of 2020 defensive end from Southwest Guilford High School in High Point, NC, was thrilled to learn that North Carolina was extending him an offer.

The offer was somewhat unexpected, but certainly appreciated.

“Coach Jason Tudryn and offensive line coach (Chris) Kapilovic were the coaches who offered,” he told THI. “I’m very blessed and humble to play at the next level.”

Other than UNC, Murphy has courted an offer from Western Carolina, which came Aug. 19, plus he’s drawing interest from multiple schools, including N.C. State and LSU.

THI reached out to Murphy to discuss his recent offer and what’s next in his recruitment?