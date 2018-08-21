TarHeelIllustrated.com

Greensboro DE 'Blessed' To Have Offer From Heels
Myles Murphy, a class of 2020 defensive end from Southwest Guilford High School in High Point, NC, was thrilled to learn that North Carolina was extending him an offer.
The offer was somewhat unexpected, but certainly appreciated.
“Coach Jason Tudryn and offensive line coach (Chris) Kapilovic were the coaches who offered,” he told THI. “I’m very blessed and humble to play at the next level.”
Other than UNC, Murphy has courted an offer from Western Carolina, which came Aug. 19, plus he’s drawing interest from multiple schools, including N.C. State and LSU.
THI reached out to Murphy to discuss his recent offer and what’s next in his recruitment?
Here is the rest of the interview:
THI: Did the offer from UNC come as a surprise, or did you have an idea it was coming?
Murphy: “I was surprised, the lord has been blessing me these last few days.”
THI: What do you know about Coach Kap and the North Carolina football program?
Murphy: “Their field is beautiful and they are sponsored by Jordan.”
THI: Have you ever visited the campus?
Murphy: “No sir, just seen it online but I’m visiting next week.”
THI: What do you want to see most during your first trip?
Murphy: “The stadium.”
THI: Aside from UNC, what other schools are you hearing from and expect to visit moving forward?
Murphy: LSU and NC. State.