TarHeelIllustrated - Heels A Bit Antsy But Ready To Go In Second 'Opener'

CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown said Monday his football team is basically starting its season over again because when the Tar Heels run out of the tunnel Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA, it will have been three weeks since the last time they did so.

That’s the longest in-season stretch without a game for UNC in 68 years and the longest ever for Brown. So, the move to treat this as an opener was crafted and has been widely embraced by the Tar Heels.

And with openers usually comes anxieties, which reveal themselves in a variety of forms. Nervousness is one, getting too hyped up is another, and being generally antsy is also one.

The latter is definitely what some Heels are experiencing.

“Well, I feel like it’s the same energy you would have for a first game,” senior linebacker/defensive end Tomon Fox said, following practice Tuesday morning. “That first game you come out and everybody has a lot of energy, a little bit of antsyness, but it’s more they’re being ready to play. I feel like we have that again, it came back to us like we’re starting the season over again.”

The Tar Heels already had a formal opener, defeating Syracuse, 31-6, at Kenan Stadium on Sept. 12. Boston College, this Saturday’s opponent, didn’t open until a week later but has now played two games, defeating Duke on the road and coming from behind to edge Texas State this past weekend.

The Eagles are in a groove compared to the Tar Heels. For them, the Syracuse game seems like eons ago.