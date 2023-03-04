CHAPEL HILL – Sixty-seven days after falling to Oregon in the Holiday Bowl, North Carolina’s football team will be back on the field Sunday for the first of 15 spring practices. The Tar Heels finished last season at 9-5 after starting out 9-1. The offense suddenly struggled, and they lost close games to Georgia Tech, NC State, and the Ducks because the Heels simply couldn’t make plays late. So, the mission is to elevate to where they make those plays and win those games. Brown’s message to his team as practice is nearly underway is a simple one.

“Everything in this program is in great shape right now,” he said. “The recruiting’s good, the academics are good, the discipline’s good, the facilities are good, (but) we need to win more games. And I have told them, ‘Everybody’s got good players.’ The transfer portal has balanced out everything. “We had ten games that came down to the last play of the game. We won seven and lost three. ‘What do we have to do to win those other three? What do we have to do to make it where it doesn’t come down to the last play of the game? Where can we put our foot on the gas in the third quarter and separate from teams?’” With 19 new faces on the team now from December, and plenty of returning starters at key positions, the Heels head into the 2023 campaign with plenty of optimism, but also much to fix. UNC Coach Mack Brown has three new coaches on the offensive side of the ball at coordinator/QB coach (Chip Lindsey), offensive line (Randy Clements), and tight end (Freddie Kitchens. He also has a new cornerbacks coach, Jason Jones, who replaced UNC legend Dre’ Bly. Even with so much turnover among the offensive staff, including with Kitchens hired just last week, Brown says they won’t miss a beat once practice starts.

UNC QB Drake Maye and the offense will hit the ground running even with three new coaches. (Kevin Roy/THI)

“I think we can hit the ground running pretty fast because the passing game is so much the same,” he said. “One of the reasons I hired Chip is because he was going to keep the passing game and keep most of the verbiage in the passing game the same. “And then what he would do, is we would just go back and start over with the running game. He and Coach Clements and (running backs coach) Larry Porter, but now Freddie Kitchens will all be really involved in the running game.” Drake Maye, the ACC Player of the Year last fall, is back, and will start the season as one of the headliners for the Heisman Trophy. Linebackers and tackling machines Cedric Gray and Power Echols are also back. Ten freshmen as early enrollees and nine players from the transfer portal comprise the 19 new players. So that newness plus ushering in some several new coaches will add even greater importance to the first few days of the spring. UNC’s spring game is set for April 15, if there is a spring game. Brown isn’t sure yet what they will do, as programs around the nation are starting to get away from spring games, instead using the 15th practice as an actual practice, saying they get more out of them. Whatever Carolina decides, it likely will be in front of fans.

The Tar Heels dropped their last four games of the season, including to Oregon in the Holiday Bowl. (USA Today)

“I get torn, we’ve got so many people hurt, and then you have the transfer portal guys, and you don’t want to be out in the spring game where you’re playing some guys too long because the other guys aren’t ready to play yet. You can’t rest them. “But at the same time, we’ve got a backup quarterback that needs to live work. We’ve got 19 new guys that you’d like to see in action with some people around. So, it’s one we’ve got to decide.” The Tar Heels will practice three times next week before the players are off for spring break, then they return March 21. Injury Notes: The following Tar Heels will not participate in spring practice because of injuries: Gio Biggers upper body Armani Chatman lower Trevyon Green upper Will Hardy upper JJ Jones lower body

The following players are limited this spring: British Brooks lower Sebastian Cheeks upper Des Evans upper Tomari Fox lower Caleb Hood upper Ed Montilus upper