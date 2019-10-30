CHAPEL HILL – After patching things together over the last six weeks, mostly in the secondary, North Carolina is starting to get healthy again at the right time.

The Tar Heels have four games remaining in their quest for an ACC Coastal Division title and with the return of perhaps three starters for Saturday’s game versus Virginia, their chances at achieving this goal are significantly increased.

“The injured players are practicing, they’re doing a good job,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said following practice Wednesday morning. “We’ll have to this video (of) today to see if they’re well enough to play, let the trainers check them tonight to see if they’ve got soreness.”

There are quite a few Tar Heels who have been injured, but the players Brown was mostly referring to are safety Myles Wolfolk, cornerback Trey Morrison and offensive lineman Nick Polino.

Wolfolk went down in the fourth game of the season, a home loss to Appalachian State, and Morrison was injured for the second time during UNC’s win at Georgia Tech. He also missed most of the first game of the season, a win over South Carolina.

Brown also noted that backup quarterback Jace Ruder is also very close but might not yet be ready to go.

“Jace Ruder probably will not play but the other guys have a chance to play because they’re doing a good job,” the coach said.

Regarding Polino, it was believed the senior wouldn’t be back until the Mercer or N.C. State games in late November, then it was beleived he'd back back for the Nov. 14 game at Pittsburgh, but now Polino could be on the field versus the Cavaliers.

“Yeah, he practiced inside today and he did a lot of different things,” Brown said. “So we’ll watch that (film) today and see, number one, you’ve got to know that it’s safe for him and the doctor said it’s safe. Then you’ve got to know they feel comfortable enough that they can plant and move around and do a good job.

“And then you’ve got to know that they can help us win. Those are the three questions.”

Polino was the starting center before he was hurt, but he spent the first three years of his UNC career at guard. This week he’s worked at center and left guard, a position that hasn't had as much continiuity as the others. Redshirt freshmen Ed Montilus and Joshua Ezeudu have manned the position all season, but with Brian Anderson making strides at center, it's possible Polino will play at guard when he eventually returns.

The secondary has lost Patrice Rene and Cam’Ron Kelly for the season, but given the experience the others have gained with so many players in that group missing time, how much better is the secondary with a healthy Wolfolk and Morrison than it was perhaps two months ago?

“It’s just the experience that helps,” Brown said. “Then you add Storm Duck, who was out here, so that give you more bodies, it gives you more experience.”

Duck was injured with an upper extremity injury on the first play of Saturday’s win over Duke and did not return. He didn’t practice Tuesday but was out there Wednesday morning.



