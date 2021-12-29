Heels ‘In Good Shape’ Regarding COVID And Playing The Bowl Game
CHARLOTTE – While COVID has disrupted the bowl season in a big way, and at times leading to controversy, as far as Mack Brown his concerned, his team is “good to go” for Thursday’s game versus South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Brown and four of his players met with the media Wednesday morning for the official pre-bowl press conference, and concerns about the game not being played have been minimized. Both programs have concluded their testing of the players and staff, and the Tar Heels are fine and ready to play.
“Our guys are through being tested, and right now we’re in good shape moving forward,” Brown said.
Brown wouldn’t specify if any Tar Heels tested positive, though he noted the effect isn’t an issue, saying he has been discouraged by team doctors to disclose any specifics. But he did say the number of positive cases are “minimal to none.”
Testing for teams at bowl games are done following the guidelines of their respective conferences, and in UNC’s case, it also must adhere to its local health department from Orange County, not Mecklenburg County, which is where Bank of America Stadium is located.
The wackiness of the bowl season has had the Heels a bit concerned if their game would actually happen, especially after what took place Tuesday in San Diego, when UCLA informed the Holiday Bowl four hours before kickoff it wasn’t going to play NC State. The decision highly irritated NC State players and officials, and drew considerable criticism around the nation.
Other bowl games had been canceled multiple days in advance of the scheduled kickoffs, but UCLA pulling the plug so close to gametime raised concerns everywhere for those involved in games that have not yet been played and are slated to take place.
“This past week has been crazy,” UNC senior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said. “You saw NC State, what three or four hours before the game, the game gets canceled. It’s been crazy the last couple of weeks, but the guys on the team, we’ve been working day-to-day going practice to practice (and) we’re focused on the goal at hand, even though everything around us is getting canceled.”
In all, five bowl games have now been canceled because of COVID protocols, including three involving ACC teams. Virginia’s game versus SMU in the Fenway Bowl, Boston College versus East Carolina in the Military Bowl, and the Holiday Bowl won’t be played.
In addition, the Gator Bowl had to scramble to find a replacement (Rutgers) for Texas A&M to face Wake Forest, and Miami, slated to play Washington State, backed out of the Sun Bowl. Central Michigan has replaced the Hurricanes in that contest.
The uneasiness by the Tar Heels is understandable.
“I’d say I’ve been a little anxious,” UNC outside linebacker Tomon Fox said. “But the most important part for me as a player and us as a team is just staying focused, because you don’t want to have that doubt that we might not play. We don’t want to get relaxed; we want to keep our edge and bring it tomorrow.”
The Tar Heels have been rather confident all week the game wouldn’t be called off because of their own testing. They have been vigilant about following all guidelines and protocols for nearly two years since COVID thrust itself into American society 22 months ago.
There might always be a hint of doubt in the backs of their minds until COVID is either no longer a thing or is fully under control. Of course, none of that applies to the game Thursday.
“I think we’ve done a great job with COVID over the past two years not getting ourselves in trouble and not having a lot of people on the team test positive,” Gemmel said. “And I think we’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
And tomorrow can’t get here soon enough for the Tar Heels.