Heels ‘In Good Shape’ Regarding COVID And Playing The Bowl Game

CHARLOTTE – While COVID has disrupted the bowl season in a big way, and at times leading to controversy, as far as Mack Brown his concerned, his team is “good to go” for Thursday’s game versus South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Brown and four of his players met with the media Wednesday morning for the official pre-bowl press conference, and concerns about the game not being played have been minimized. Both programs have concluded their testing of the players and staff, and the Tar Heels are fine and ready to play.

“Our guys are through being tested, and right now we’re in good shape moving forward,” Brown said.

Brown wouldn’t specify if any Tar Heels tested positive, though he noted the effect isn’t an issue, saying he has been discouraged by team doctors to disclose any specifics. But he did say the number of positive cases are “minimal to none.”

Testing for teams at bowl games are done following the guidelines of their respective conferences, and in UNC’s case, it also must adhere to its local health department from Orange County, not Mecklenburg County, which is where Bank of America Stadium is located.

The wackiness of the bowl season has had the Heels a bit concerned if their game would actually happen, especially after what took place Tuesday in San Diego, when UCLA informed the Holiday Bowl four hours before kickoff it wasn’t going to play NC State. The decision highly irritated NC State players and officials, and drew considerable criticism around the nation.

Other bowl games had been canceled multiple days in advance of the scheduled kickoffs, but UCLA pulling the plug so close to gametime raised concerns everywhere for those involved in games that have not yet been played and are slated to take place.