TarHeelIllustrated.com

Highly Touted Safety Likes UNC 'A Lot' & Plans On Visiting
On May 16, an interesting turn of events led to class of 2020 safety Nekhi Meredith to discovering North Carolina was presenting him a scholarship offer. You can say it was a sign of the times, soc...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news