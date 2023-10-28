ATLANTA - North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech for the third straight year by the score of 46-42. The Tar Heels allowed the Yellow Jackets to run for 350 yards and Carolina's defense struggled to stop the Jackets for most of the night. The loss brings UNC to 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in the ACC, while Georgia Tech improves to 4-4 and 3-2 in the ACC, and this is how it happened:

First Quarter

Carolina’s opening defensive series allowed Georgia Tech to gain one first down before the UNC defense forced the Yellow Jackets to punt. On Carolina’s first offensive possession, the Tar Heels established the run with Omarion Hampton, gaining 48 yards on six carries. Hampton led the Heels into the red zone, and quarterback Drake Maye finished off the drive with a 14-yard strike to Bryson Nesbit for a touchdown, giving UNC a 7-0 lead. Overall, the Heels covered 75 yards in nine plays. On its next series, UNC's defense allowed Tech to gain another first down. Opting for a bold move, the Yellow Jackets went for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 46-yard line. However, the Heels' defense stood firm, stopping them short and setting up Drake Maye and company with excellent field position. UNC’s second offensive foray resulted in its second touchdown of the game. During this possession, Omarion Hampton added 24 rushing yards to his total and secured his first touchdown. Breaking a tackle in the backfield, he scampered for a 17-yard touchdown run. Through these first two possessions, Hampton averaged an impressive nine yards a rush. On UNC’s subsequent defensive series, Carolina allowed the Yellow Jackets to drive for 10 plays and 46 yards. However, once again, the Tar Heel defense held strong on a crucial fourth down from the UNC 36-yard line, rendering the Jackets 0-for-2 on fourth-down attempts. This defensive stand marked the last full possession of the quarter. Score: UNC 14, GT 0

2nd Qtr

The second quarter began with UNC in possession of the ball. A holding penalty on Diego Pounds put the Heels at a significant disadvantage, and they couldn't recover. They eventually were forced to punt. Georgia Tech's offense seized the momentum, driving five plays for 69 yards. Tech's efforts culminated in a 42-yard touchdown reception, narrowing Carolina's lead to 14-7. Reacting to the Yellow Jacket score, UNC's offense responded. Its 6-play, 75-yard drive culminated in running back British Brooks finishing off with a seven-yard touchdown rush. During this drive, Maye connected with Nesbit on a significant 46-yard completion, setting the Heels up for the score. This effort widened the Tar Heels' lead to 21-7. However, Georgia Tech was not to be outdone. It replicated Carolina's feat with its own 6-play, 75-yard drive. On a key third fourth-down attempt of the drive, a strategic play-action pass left a Yellow Jacket tight end open downfield, resulting in a touchdown. This brought the score closer, with UNC leading just 21-14. The Yellow Jackets then forced Carolina into a three-and-out on its next possession, narrowing the score gap. Georgia Tech capitalized on this advantage, orchestrating an 86-yard drive to tie the game at 21. With only 2:46 left on the clock for the half, UNC mounted an eight-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a touchdown. An over route to wide receiver Tez Walker shifted field position on this drive. This eventually set the stage for Hampton's second touchdown run of the game. However, the half wasn't over. With just 45 seconds left, UNC's defense permitted Georgia Tech to move into scoring range. The Yellow Jackets covered 57 yards and concluded the half with a field goal. In summary, UNC managed to score touchdowns on four of their six first-half possessions. Maye threw the ball only 13 times, successfully connecting on nine of those attempts. Carolina amassed an impressive 148 rushing yards in the first half. Georigia Tech quarterback Haynes King connected on 14 straight passes to end the half. Score: UNC 28, GT 24

3rd Quarter

The second half didn’t start the way the Tar Heels would like, going three-and-out before having their third punt block of the season. UNC’s defense responded well in the sudden-change situation with safety Don Chapman getting his fifth career interception with help from Gio Biggers’ tip. Off of the turnover, Carolina put together a 13-play 85-yard drive. During the possession a shuffle pass to Omarion Hampton allowed the Heels to convert on a third- and-18 to keep their drive alive. Maye eventually scored on a 14-yard scoring run to extend UNC’s lead to 35-24. The next defensive series for the Heels, UNC forced Georgia Tech to punt the ball in a series that the Heels were able to get pressure on the Yellow Jacket quarterback Carolina’s final possession of the quarter ended with a punt. Overall, UNC ran for 104 yards in the quarter and outscored the Yellow Jackets 7-0 in the quarter. Carolina went 5-for-7 on third downs in the quarter and held Georgia Tech to ten yards in the quarter

4th Quarter