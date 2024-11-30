How It Happened: State 35, Tar Heels 30

(Photo by USA Today)

Advertisement

CHAPEL HILL – A defensive struggle in the first half turned into a high-scoring affair after halftime, but NC State had just a bit too much for North Carolina, as the Wolfpack out-dueled the Tar Heels, 35-30, on Saturday at Kenan Stadium in the final game of the Mack Brown part two era for UNC. The Tar Heels finish the regular season at 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC. State is also 6-6 and 3-5. Carolina scored to take the lead with 1:51 remaining after Omarion Hampton took a shovel pass 47 yards into the end zone. But the Wolfpack quickly went down the field scoring on a 2-yard run for the game-winning points. Here is How It Happened

!st Quarter

*The quarter was marred by poor by both teams and increased chippiness. The trigger point was a cheap shot on UNC’s best defensive player, Kaimon Rucker, a hit at his knee when the ball was on the other side of the field. Rucker was on the field for about five minutes before going to the locker room and later being ruled out for the remainder of the game. *State sacked Jacolby Criswell forcing a fumble it recovered at UNC’s 11-yard-line. Kanoah Vinsett took it in 11 yards for a TD on State’s first offensive play. The PAT was good making is State 7, UNC 0 with 2:50 left in the quarter.

(Photo by THI)

2nd Half

*UNC Coach Mack Brown spent the entire time between the quarters on the field talking with two officials. He was visibly upset and it was likely about the cheap shot on Rucker. *UNC didn’t have a first down until 12:48 left in the half. *In spite of more penalties called on the Tar Heels, they found the end zone when Criswell his J.J. Jones with a slant for a 17-yard TD. It was also UNC’s first 3rdp0down conversion of the game. Noah Burnette missed the PAT, so it was State 7, UNC 6 with 7:49 left in the half. *The Tar Heels had a chance to take the lead with 41 seconds left in the half, but Burnette missed a 43-yard field goal attempt.

(Photo by THI)

3rd Quarter

*After UNC went three-and-out to start the second half, State moved 36 yards on eight plays leading to a 41-yard field goal by Kanoah Vinsett giving the Wolfpack a 10-6 lead with 10:01 left in the quarter. *Carolina responded right away as Omarion Hampton raced 75 yards untouched over left tackle for a touchdown. The PAT was good making it UNC 13, State 10 with 9:50 left in the quarter. Note: The run put Hampton over the 1,500-yard mark on the season for the second consecutive year. He is just the fourth ACC player to achieve that this century joining Dalvin Cook, Travis Etienne, and Lamar Jackson. *Scoring continued in the quarter as the Wolfpack used a 37-yard pass play to get into field goal position leading to a 41-yarder by Vinsett. The 37-yard completion was 18 yards more than State QB C.J. Bailey had for the entire game prior to that snap. The FG made it State 13, UNC 13 with 5:46 left in the quarter. *More scoring: Carolina quickly responded with Chris Culliver making a really nice catch on a pass from Criswell that went 50 yards for a touchdown. The PAT was good: UCN 20, State 13 with 2:19 left in the quarter.

(Photo by THI)

4th Quarter

*State also quickly replied getting plays that went 22 and 18 yards and scoring on a 14-yard pass over the middle to the tight end. The PAT was good making it 20-20 with 14:15 left to play. *Culliver with another big play for the Tar Heels with a great catch for a 46-yard gain setting up a 25-yard field goal b[[y Burnette that hit the right upright and barely fell through. UNC 23, State 20 with 12:39 left. *A pair of 21-yard gains on its first two snaps of the possession put State at UNC’s 27-yard-line. The Pack eventually scored on a 14-yard pass play, but the PAT was no good making it State 26, UNC 23 with 8:01 left. *UNC stalled on its ensuing possession punting the ball back to the Pack. *Amare Campbell once again made a huge play with assistance from Des Evans on third down with State at the UNC 5-yard-line by sacking Bailey and forcing the Pack to kick a field goal. A TD would have essentially sealed the game for the Pack. But the FG made it 29-23 with 2:37 left. *Carolina took the lead on a 47-yard shovel pass to Hampton who burst pass State defenders into the end zone for a touchdown. The PAT was good making it UNC 30, State 29 with 1:51 left. *The Pack went right down the field using a 44-yard pass play putting it in the red zone, and Hollywood Smothers took it in from 2 yards out for the go-ahead TD with 25 seconds left. State 35, UNC 30. The 2-point attempt failed.