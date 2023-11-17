How It Happened: UNC 77, UC-Riverside 52
CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina left the Smith Center with a 77-52 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders. The matchup served as the Heels final tune up before they travel to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Carolina was led by its All American big man Armando Bacot who scored 21 points and seven rebounds, Bacot has scored at least 20 points in UNC’s first three games.
UNC improves to 3-0 on the season, and this is how it happened.
*Jalen Washington came to Chapel Hill as an elite big man shooter. Against UC Riverside, Washington recorded his two threes of his career. Perhaps the made shots can act as a springboard for Washington's confidence as UNC prepares for stiffer competition. Washington finished the game with 11 points.
*After being outscored 17-7 to finish the first half, UNC held the Highlanders scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the second half.
*Guard Seth Trimble provided good minutes, providing his usual defensive energy while also scoring 11 points and not turning the ball over. UNC didn’t shoot the ball well from deep overall but made up with lack of shot making with energy and effort on both ends of the floor.
1st Half
*Under 16 timeout at 15:50 (4-4)
*Under 12 timeout at 11:52 UNC12-UCR5 (UNC16- UCR9)
*Under 8 timeout at at 7:51 UNC 14- UCR 2 (UNC 30- UCR 11)
*Under 4 timeout at 3:02 UNC 5- UCR 9 (UNC 35- UCR 20)
*Halftime UNC 2- UCR 6 (UNC 37- UCR 26)
2nd Half
*Under 16 timeout at 15:49 UNC 7- UCR 0 (UNC 44- UCR 26)
*Under 12 timeout at 11:53 UNC 10 UCR 0 (UNC 54 - UCR 26)
Under 8 timeout at 8:08 UNC 7 UCR 3. (UNC 61- UCR 29)
Under 4 timeout at 3:58 UNC 7 UCR 9 (UNC 68 -UCR 38)
Final UNC 77 UCR 52