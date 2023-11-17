CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina left the Smith Center with a 77-52 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders. The matchup served as the Heels final tune up before they travel to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Carolina was led by its All American big man Armando Bacot who scored 21 points and seven rebounds, Bacot has scored at least 20 points in UNC’s first three games.

UNC improves to 3-0 on the season, and this is how it happened.

*Jalen Washington came to Chapel Hill as an elite big man shooter. Against UC Riverside, Washington recorded his two threes of his career. Perhaps the made shots can act as a springboard for Washington's confidence as UNC prepares for stiffer competition. Washington finished the game with 11 points.

*After being outscored 17-7 to finish the first half, UNC held the Highlanders scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the second half.

*Guard Seth Trimble provided good minutes, providing his usual defensive energy while also scoring 11 points and not turning the ball over. UNC didn’t shoot the ball well from deep overall but made up with lack of shot making with energy and effort on both ends of the floor.