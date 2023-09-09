CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers in double overtime by the score of 40-34. The Tar Heels were led by Omarion Hampton's 26 carries for 234 yards with three touchdowns. Drake Maye added 208 yards passing. The Tar Heels improve to 2-0 while the Mountaineers fall to 1-1. Here is how it happened:

1st Quarter

The first quarter was scoreless with each team getting two possessions. The Tar Heels ran 19 offensive plays against 17 by App State. The Tar Heels tried to run what’s called the “ram package” on key late-down situations with both failing to convert and both losing yardage. One was on fourth down at the App State 13-yard-line. The ram package is known as the wildcat. With Drake Maye stretched as a receiver, the ball was snapped directly to Omarion Hampton. He ran up the gut, but was not successful. UNC’s defense suffered a face mask penalty allowing App State to escape the shadows of its own end zone. It appeared UNC had App stopped there, but the penalty kept the drive alive, which crossed over into the second quarter.

2nd Quarter

The second quarter resulted in ten points scored for each team. Carolina ran 14 offensive plays against 26 by the Mountaineers. Sophomore running back Omarion Hampton led the Heels on offense scoring on a 68-yard run for a score, and would end up running for 106 yards in the quarter and went into halftime with 126 on eight carries. Key in his success in the quarter was the blocking of Diego Pounds and Willie Lampkin, both opened multiple huge holes allowing Lampkin to generate steam as he got to the second level. One a key third-and-eight, the UNC defense held App to a seven-yard rush, appearing to stop App before it got a first down, but a defensive holding penalty added ten yards to the run and gave the Mountaineers a first down. Without the penalty, App would have punted. Instead, it ended up scoring a TD on the drive. Halftime score: UNC 10, App State 10 Note: Drake Maye had 43 yards passing in the first half.

3rd Qtr

UNC scored a touchdown on a run by Caleb Hood tying the score at 17-17 with 8:57 left in the quarter. It was in response to a quick TD by App State to open the quarter. But App was moving again on its next possession, as it got into UNC territory to the 36-yard-line. But UNC’s Don Chapman came up with a big interception to stop a drive in the middle of the quarter. It his first since 2020. From that turn over Carolina’s offense drove 11 plays before settling for a field goal. Carolina continued its running attack, rushing 13 times for 79 yards and a touchdown by Caleb Hood. With some good push from the Heel’s interior linemen. Maye threw for 59 yards after throwing for 43 in the first half, including a 29 yard pass to Kobe Paysour. The Heels left the quarter with a 20-17 advantage

4th Quarter

In Carolina’s first defensive series of the quarter, it allowed a conversion on a third-and-nine and a fourth-and-short. App capitalized by eventually scoring on a seven-yard TD run to take a 24-20 lead with 10:44 remaining. The was 12 plays for 75 yards. In response, Hampton scored the 10th touchdown of his career at the 9:19 mark in the fourth quarter. On the drive, Maye hit JJ Jones for 57 yards to get the ball down to the Mountaineer seven-yard line. In the next drive, the Tar Heel defense got a key three-and-out, with a pass break up by Marcus Allen. The stop forced a Mountaineer punt. With a chance to make the game two possessions, UNC converted a 3-and-11 before a holding call on Corey Gaynor forced UNC into a 3-and-21 and an eventual punt. In the ensuing Mountaineer drive, UNC allowed four first downs on the drive. Facing third-and-nine, from the UNC 20 the Mountaineers elected to run the ball and settle for a 33-yard field goal to tie the game, with 1:26 remaining. Final drive play-by-play: *First down Maye sacked for a loss of six with 1:15 to play *Maye to JJ Jones for 18 yards to the 37 for a first down *Maye runs for 12 yards to the Tar Heel 49 for a first down, *Maye rolls to the right throw away. *Maye to Paysour for 14 yards for a first down *Maye to Paysour for five yards (:35 seconds left) -Appalachian State time out *Maye. Incomplete intended for JJJ *Drake Maye run, gain of six for a first down. *Omarion Hampton gain of five (0:2 seconds remaining) *Drake Maye run, minus 2 yard rush to get the ball to the center of the field. *Ryan Coe field missed, Mountaineers forced overtime.

Overtime