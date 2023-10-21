CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina lost its first game of the 2023 season when the Tar Heels were upset by the Virginia Cavaliers to fall to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. Quarterback Drake Maye went 24-for-48 for 347 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The loss was perhaps the biggest upset of the night in college football and this is how it happened:

1st Quarter

Carolina began sluggishly, managing just one first down before being pushed into a punt. In this spell, quarterback Drake Maye completed only one pass in four attempts. UNC's defense mirrored the offense's slow start, letting Virginia march 51 yards in seven plays. This series saw a critical fourth-down conversion, positioning the Cavaliers for the game's first touchdown, giving them a 7-0 lead. Down in the first quarter at home, Maye's response was swift. He found Tez Walker on three occasions, one of which was a 25-yard touchdown pass, evening the score at 7-7. On the defensive front, Kaimon Rucker stood out, consistently pressuring Virginia's offense and inducing an intentional grounding penalty, which culminated in a Cavaliers' punt. However, Carolina couldn't capitalize on this advantage. A would-be brilliant catch by Nate McCollum was ruled out upon review, leading to another UNC punt. Virginia's confidence remained high, and they soon registered another touchdown after a successful fourth-and-short conversion. This increased their lead to 14-7. Maye and McCollum had failed to connect on a few passes, and Carolina's offense, again failed to get anything going. In the quarter Maye had 5 completions from 13 attempts. Four of those were from Carolina's only scoring drive of the quarter. By the end of the quarter, Virginia had outpaced UNC with 112 yards to 94. This was the first time UNC trailed after the first quarter in Chapel Hill this season.

2nd Quarter

Opening the second quarter, Carolina's defense forced a Virginia punt, setting up its offense. It didn't disappoint, taking just three plays to cover 79 yards, culminating in a 62-yard touchdown pass from Maye to tight end Bryson Nesbit. The score was now level at 14-14. In the following defensive series, a significant strip sack on Virginia — albeit recovered by the Cavaliers — played a pivotal role in Carolina forcing another punt. Starting deep in their own territory, UNC managed to move 43 yards towards midfield. However, their momentum was halted by Virginia, who managed a turnover on downs when UNC took a risky fourth-and-6 gamble. Though Virginia appeared to have the upper hand, driving to UNC's 2-yard-line, a penalty pushed them back 10 yards. Eventually leading to UNC corner Armani Chatman claiming his second interception of the season. Yet, Carolina's offense couldn't maximize the defensive efforts. After Maye's third-down pass missed its mark, they went three-and-out. Maintaining their defensive rigor, UNC quickly forced a Virginia three-and-out, returning the ball to Maye with 58 seconds left in the half. Maye seized the moment, steering the team into scoring territory. A key player in this drive was Walker, catching four passes and positioning UNC at Virginia's 26-yard line. From there, kicker Noah Brunette successfully landed a 43-yard field goal, edging Carolina into a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Halftime Highlights: Omarion Hampton rushed for 76 yards in the first half. Tez Walker was stellar, catching eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Halftime Score: UNC 17, UVA 14.

3rd Quarter

Virginia started the third quarter with another risky fourth-and-2 attempt, but this time Carolina's Power Echols and Armani Gainer ensured the attempt fell short. In Carolina's opening offensive series of the half, Maye masterminded a seven-play, 60-yard march, sealing it with a three-yard touchdown sprint. This extended UNC's lead to 24-14. During this series, Hampton broke past the 100-yard rushing threshold. Yet, Virginia wasn't to be outdone. It methodically moved 74 yards on 13 plays, heavily relying on its ground game with 11 rushes that netted 52 yards. The drive concluded with a one-yard touchdown plunge, shaving UNC's advantage to 24-21. Carolina's subsequent offensive effort sputtered, culminating in a mere 16-yard punt. This lapse offered Virginia prime field position, which they leveraged into a 45-yard field goal, equalizing the score at 24-24. This concluded the major drives of the quarter. A noteworthy strategy from Virginia has been their clock management, holding possession for a significant 28 minutes versus Carolina's 16, effectively controlling the tempo of the game. End of Third Quarter Score: UNC 24, UVA 24.

4th Quarter