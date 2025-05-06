How UNC's 2026 Class Stacks Up to Recent Years

Since arriving in Chapel Hill, North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick has become a mainstay on the recruiting trail for the Tar Heels. The 73-year old visited seven different states and Washington D.C. in January, as well as hosted a plethora of prospects throughout the months of February, March, and April
Belichick helped UNC earn 34 commitments via the transfer portal and concluded its 2025 class with 27 pledges.
As many transfers and class of 2025 prospects either have or will soon make their way to Chapel Hill, Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff have turned to the class of 2026. North Carolina has built one of the strongest classes in the ACC to this point, ranking fourth in the conference and 14th in the country.
But, as Belichick and UNC continue recruiting in the high school ranks, where does the Tar Heels’ class stack up to this point in recent years?
Here’s a breakdown of how North Carolina’s 2026 recruiting class fares compared to the final three cycles under Mack Brown.
Entering May, the Tar Heels’ 2026 recruiting class contains 13 members: two four-stars, 10 three-stars, and one unranked prospect. Four-star defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin headlines the group, and is joined by defensive back O’Mari Johnson as a four-star prospect.
Breakdown By Position:
Defensive Back: 4
-4-Star O’Mari Johnson
-3-Star Jaden Jefferson
-3-Star Justin Lewis
-3-Star Marcellous Ryan
Defensive Tackle: 3
-4-Star Trashawn Ruffin
-3-Star Jimmy-Phrisco Alo-Suliafu
-3-Star David Jackson III
Offensive Line: 2
-3-Star Anthony Hall
-3-Star Zion Smith
Running Back: 1
-3-Star Crew Davis
Specialist: 1
-UR David Green
Wide Receiver: 2
-3-Star Kei’Maurii Miles
-3-Star Darrion Kirksey
In 2024, North Carolina possessed 10 commits in the rising senior class (2025), good for 48th in college football. The Tar Heels did have three four-star pledges, but did not have more than two players committed at any position as of May. Of the four-star recruits, just two made it to campus in quarterback Bryce Baker and defensive end Alex Payne.
North Carolina’s 2025 recruiting class would finish with 27 pledges and ranked 41st in the country and 10th in the ACC.
To date in 2023, UNC’s 2024 recruiting class held 12 commits, which was rated No. 12 in the country. Its class included two four-star prospects, with nearly half (5) coming along the offensive line. The Tar Heels would finish with 28 pledges, good for 23rd in college football.
In 2022, the 2023 recruiting class for North Carolina marked its weakest in Mack Brown’s last three seasons. The Tar Heels had two lone commits to this point in three-star offensive lineman Nolan McConnell and three-star quarterback Tad Hudson.
UNC turned in a class ranking of 28th in the country when it was all said and done, as it finished with 20 total commitments.
Just one class in Mack Brown’s last three campaigns rated better than Belichick’s to this point, yet it finished outside of the top 20 in the final rankings.
May Recruiting Rankings:
2022 (2023 class): 64th
2023 (2024 class): 12th
2024 (2025 class): 48th
2025 (2026 class): 14th
For Belichick, a major difference in recruiting strategy revolves around location.
*In UNC’s 2023 class, just one recruit resided outside of the eastern time zone in three-star defensive back Dale Miller, who did not make it to campus.
*Crews Law (Nashville, TN) was the lone high school prospect outside of the eastern time zone to commit to and enroll at UNC.
*In the 2025 class, Mack Brown received a commitment from just one prospect outside of the eastern time zone in three-star offensive tackle Byron Nelson (Katy, TX).
Under Belichick, North Carolina has received commitments from eight players across four states outside of EST: California, Maryland, Mississippi, and Texas.
*Since Bill Belichick’s arrival in December, UNC has extended offers to 109 players outside of the eastern time zone across the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes, including 37 from the state of California.
-77 (2026)
-28 (2027)
-4 (2028)