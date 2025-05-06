How UNC's 2026 Class Stacks Up to Recent Years

Since arriving in Chapel Hill, North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick has become a mainstay on the recruiting trail for the Tar Heels. The 73-year old visited seven different states and Washington D.C. in January, as well as hosted a plethora of prospects throughout the months of February, March, and April

Belichick helped UNC earn 34 commitments via the transfer portal and concluded its 2025 class with 27 pledges.

As many transfers and class of 2025 prospects either have or will soon make their way to Chapel Hill, Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff have turned to the class of 2026. North Carolina has built one of the strongest classes in the ACC to this point, ranking fourth in the conference and 14th in the country.

But, as Belichick and UNC continue recruiting in the high school ranks, where does the Tar Heels’ class stack up to this point in recent years?

Here’s a breakdown of how North Carolina’s 2026 recruiting class fares compared to the final three cycles under Mack Brown.

Entering May, the Tar Heels’ 2026 recruiting class contains 13 members: two four-stars, 10 three-stars, and one unranked prospect. Four-star defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin headlines the group, and is joined by defensive back O’Mari Johnson as a four-star prospect.