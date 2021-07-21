Howell, Fox & Gemmel Main Presser Full Transcripts

CHARLOTTE – Three North Carolina football players took part in the first day of the 2021 ACC Kickoff on Wednesday at The Westin. Sam Howell, Tomon Fox, and Jeremiah Gemmel were at the podium in the ballroom for the main press conferences and later were available in a breakout room. Here are the full transcripts from what each had to say in the main interviews in the ballroom. Videos of the breakout interviews will be posted later.

Sam Howell

Q. Obviously the NIL stuff. How are you approaching it? You're one of the more visible players in the ACC. SAM HOWELL: Yeah, definitely, it's definitely something I thought a lot about. I hired a marketing team, so we have a marketing team working on my behalf. They've done a good job kind of lifting the weight off my shoulders. The school has been very supportive. I think the main thing for me is I want to keep the main thing the main thing, which is winning football games. You want to take advantage of the opportunity you have. I've done some things, partnered with a charity called Table in Chapel Hill. We deliver meals to underprivileged kids come Chapel Hill. That's my first partnership. I'm looking for more opportunities, things where I can involve my teammates, give them some opportunities as well. I think there's a good place for it. I just want to make sure as a team we keep the main thing the main thing, and that's winning football games. Q. You had excellent chemistry with both Javonte and Michael throwing the football. Almost like an extension of your running game. Two years to develop that. Time is very compressed. Can you bring us up to date on the chemistry with Ty and the other running backs? Are you going to be able to throw the ball as effectively to the backs this year as you were last year? SAM HOWELL: Yeah, that's a really good question. Our backs were unbelievable out of the backfield last year. I think the backs we have in that room now, they study a lot of film. I watch a lot of film with those guys. I think they have a really good understanding of what we're kind of looking for out of the backfield in the passing game. They've worked so hard at it all off-season. This is probably the best off-season I've been a part of since I've been here. The guys have worked so hard. Our strength staff does an unbelievable job. That running back room, they're so hungry. They're hungry every single day. They're competing with each other. They all have a chip on their shoulder because everybody is talking about Michael and Javonte. They have a chip on their shoulder, excited to go out there and show what they have, so I'm excited for them. Q. You lost a lot of production on offense. What have you seen from those guys in practice trying to fill those roles of the guys that went to the NFL? SAM HOWELL: Yeah, I mean, they certainly know the situation and the role they have to fill. But like I said, all those guys in the running back room and the receiver room, they have a really big chip on their shoulder. They're kind of tired of everyone talking about who we lost instead of talking about who we got coming in this year. They've worked so hard. It's been a good challenge for me try to get those guys developed into the players we want to see this fall. They've done a really good job of that. They've worked so hard. I'm just really excited for those guys to get out there this year and show everybody what they got because they're really talented players and nobody is giving them the credit they deserve. They haven't done anything yet, but I know they will this fall, so I'm super excited for them. Q. Focusing on the wide receiver room, shed a little bit of light on the positives and growing pains you've seen in that room? What are the expectations looking at that room? SAM HOWELL: That's a good question. Dyami and Dazz were amazing players for us, a lot of production. I think a lot of those guys in the room have been there for a couple years. They kind of learn from Dyami and Dazz, saw how they worked. Dyami and Dazz were two of the hardest working players on our team. They kind of followed their lead and kind of picked up their work ethic and their same work habits. I spend so much time with those guys. Those guys, they look at good as ever. I feel really good about that room. I think everyone saw what Josh Downs could do in the bowl game. I think he's going to be a really good player for us. We have Beau Corrales coming back. He has been a really good player for us. A couple other guys, Antoine Green, Khafre Brown, Emery Simmons, a lot of guys that can play in that room. Same thing like I just said, those guys have a huge chip on their shoulder because everybody is talking about Dyami and Dazz. Nobody is talking about the guys in that room. They are all super talented guys. They have worked so hard. Coach Galloway does a really good job with those guys in that room, so I'm excited to get out there with them. Q. I remember watching you at Sun Valley High School. You had hype when you were committed to Florida State. Three years later you have even more hype surrounding you. How are you keeping your head level with all this hype? SAM HOWELL: Yeah, no, that's a really good question. I'm definitely just blessed by God in the position that I'm in. It's something I dream find of when I was a kid to kind of be in this position. It's not something I take for granted. There's been so many people that's kind of helped me get to where I am today. That's kind of just relying on my faith and my people, just trying to stay true to who I am. No matter where I go in life, just try to be the same person, try to be who I am on a daily basis. I don't get too caught up in what other people are saying. I'm just worried about what I think of my myself, what the people close to me say. That's the same mindset of my team. We've had a lot of hype as a team. Main thing we try to tell our guys, if people say we're going to win 10, 12 games, it's not just going to happen. We have to put the work in every day, prepare like it's the biggest game of our life. That's my mindset as a person and as a team.

Tomon Fox

Q. You are currently tied with Lawrence Taylor for sacks. Your next sack will push you ahead of LT. Tell us about your style. Are you old enough to have seen LT in NFL films? TOMON FOX: Yeah, I think it's an honor to even have my name brought up in the conversation with someone like LT. He is someone I looked up to once I started playing the defensive side of the ball, when I first started playing ball. People like him, Julius Peppers. People I idolized. To have my name up there with them is something to be greatly looked at from them. Hopefully the first game when I pass him this upcoming season, it's something to be in the memory books, you know (smiling). Q. Looking at the team this season as you step in, Coach talked about you had sugar thrown all over you, you've wiped it off, you've had the hype and criticism. How do you handle both? TOMON FOX: We just try and not listen to it. We're all about work here at Carolina. We let people talk, we'll hear them out. Once it's time to go out on the field, we put all that aside and focus on who is in front of us. Q. You played 47 games in your outstanding career. What has your experience taught you about the linebacker position? TOMON FOX: Yeah, playing that many snaps as an outside linebacker, I learned you just have to be a versatile player. You have to be able to play the run and affect the pass game, too. The defense we have that Coach Bateman has brought in allows us to do all those kinds of things. He gives us an opportunity, we can make sacks, he also has us out there so we can help out in the coverage also. Q. You guys are playing in a conference with a lot of offensive firepower. What is the importance of you on the defensive side to make this team more successful? TOMON FOX: Like you said, the ACC has a lot of offensive firepower. We know as a defense we have to bring it every single week. We can't take any team lightly because of the weapons each team has. Overall as a defense we know we have to be consistent every single game, every single week, every single play, then we'll be able to come on the better side of things. Q. What has it been like playing with this kid by the name of Tomari Fox on the team? TOMON FOX: Yeah, Tomari, my little brother, man. Ever since he stepped on the field, made me want to elevate my game. Even since he was smaller, we were high school, middle school, he always wanted to compete with me in every single aspect that we do. Having him there make me want to go hard, push him. He makes me a better brother and leader because I have someone I'm used to being with, someone I'm used to living with every single day. I know how to talk with him, what to do with him. It also translates to all the other players on the field.

Jeremiah Gemmel