Hubert Davis ACC Conference Call Video & Our Report

North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis took part in the weekly ACC Coaches’ Conference Call on Monday morning to field some questions about his team and the final week of the regular season being here.

The Tar Heels have won five consecutive games for the first time this season and close out the regular season with a game at Virginia Tech on Tuesday night and at home against Duke on Saturday.

The Hokies are 13-16 overall and 8-10 in the ACC. UNC is 19-11 overall and 12-6 in the ACC.

Above is video from Davis’ Q&A session and below is a transcript of most of what he had to say:

*The first question to Davis went back to some fun he and the media had after the Miami game when the Carolina coach said “it’s always March” in response to a question about this time of year and his messaging. He was asked to go more into that but actually veered off in a different direction talking about his mother, who passed away from cancer in 1986.

Perhaps his point was that he’s had a sense of urgency ever since then since life can be taken away from you so one should never let up. It was certainly not the answer that was expected but it offered some interesting insight into Davis.

*The second question was a bit of a follow-up to what Davis said about his mother. It was if the players knowing him better and more personally helps him coach them better.

“They know a lot of personal stuff about me. That goes to how much time I spend with them. I think I said on Saturday I can’t coach them unless I know them and play for me unless I know them. To know each other you have to know personal things.

“Does it resonate with them? I don’t know. But my job is to give them those personal experiences that I’ve had in my life, and whether they listen to it or not, I’m going to give it to them because I think it’s important for me to communicate those things to them.”

*With two games left in the regular season, does Davis think players have now settled into their roles and that’s one of the reasons for the increase in production of late?

“I do. I think we have a number of guys that are settled. Whether it’s settled in their role, settled with their game. We just have a number of people that are in that place at the same time.

“You mentioned JWit and Ven, but also RJ, Elliot, Drake, Seth, Ian, Cade, down the line JWash, we have a number of people for the first time all year where we have a number of people settled whether it’s in their role or settled in terms of their own personal game and what they can do consistently out there on the floor.”

*As a follow-up, what does Davis think has allowed that settling to happen?

“I don’t know. Probably it’s time. It just takes time. Everybody individually has a different timetable. Not everybody can be settled at this time at the same way. I just think over time the team has grown together and we’re at a point now where I think we’re playing well and I think we’re playing consistently well that’s allowing us to be successful.”

*With two games left in the regular season and that it appears they are playing some of their best basketball of late, what message does he want the players hearing from him as they go into these final two games?

“They’ve been hearing from me consistently that even when we were in New York City I said that for a building, the higher the building goes up the deeper the foundation has to have. New York, with all the skyscrapers as big as those buildings are, the foundation has to go deeper.

“So, for us to continue to have success, what actually has to require is we have to go deeper. We have go deeper into those little things. We’ve got to be better boxing out, we’ve got to be better taking care of the basketball, we’ve got to be better at shot selection, we’ve got to be better in talking in transition.

“So, I’ve actually communicated to them that this is a time to dive in even deeper into those little fundamental discipline things to continue to try to improve.”

*And with that, has it gotten to a point where the improvement is also marked by the players doing what he’s asked them to do?

“It has. That’s what you want as a coach, you want your players individually to get better and improve and you want your team to improve. I feel like we’re headed in that direction but there’s a long way to go. This is a huge week for us and Virginia Tech is a really good basketball team and very difficult to play anywhere, and especially on their home floor.”

*The Tar Heels visit Blacksburg on Tuesday night, a place they have struggled at times in recent years. What is there to look for with the Hokies?

“One, from an offensive standpoint, they’re just very efficient, methodical in their approach offensively. They run a ton of action to free up their shooters. They have the ability to score from three but also throw the ball into the paint. From an offensive standpoint, that’s pretty good to have.

“Defensively, they’re athletic, they can pressure, they can create steals, and they’re really good on both ends of the floor. So, for us to be successful on the road, we’re going to have to play extremely well. We’ve got to take care of the basketball, we’ve got to get good shots, rebounds, which we’ve been doing. We’ve got to get out in transition, and in order to do that we’ve got to get stops.”