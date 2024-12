CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 68-65 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Seth Trimble with 19 points followed by 16 for RJ Davis and 15 by Ian Jackson.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-4 and 1-0 in the ACC, while the Yellow Jackets dropped to 4-5 and 0-1.