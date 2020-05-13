Assuming North Carolina’s football players return to campus at some point this summer and begin preparing for the 2020 season, how much of what how the staff and players go about the daily grind be different from what was not long ago the norm? UNC Coach Mack Brown met with the media Monday for a one-hour virtual press conference, an among the things he discussed focused on when the players may return and begin prepping for the Sept. 4 opener at Central Florida and the new normal forced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Brown believes there will be a season, so that means at some point the Tar Heels must report to Chapel Hill and it also means certain parameter likely will be put into place to help minimize the risks of players or staff catching the virus. Here is what Brown had to say Monday:

Q: On the staff going back to work at the Kenan Football Center, etc. BROWN: “Things will not be the same and we had a staff meeting this morning and, in talking to our staff, we’re still staying with the same plan we had when I talked to you before. Understanding we haven’t been told anything for sure, but our plan is still to go back to work in the middle of June as a staff until we’re told different. Our plan is, if the players were to come back either the first of July or middle of July and have either or month or four weeks to prepare for the opening of fall practice, August 1st, and we will still play our games and play regular season. “Now, again, I haven’t been told that but I haven’t been told that’s not going to happen and that’s what we talked about initially. So, what we want to do is be prepared for the earliest and that is the earliest that any of this can happen, be prepared for the earliest because it’s easy to move back, it’s really tough to move forward. So, if they move the season back and different things happen, we’ll be prepared for that rather easily."

Q: Okay, so what happens once everyone is back and the Tar Heels begin preparing for the season? It will be vastly different, Brown says, so in what ways? BROWN: “The question will be, when we come back, will we have 10 working out in a weight room at a time or 50 or less, what will those numbers be like? I’m a hugger and a high-five and I’m gonna have to change. That’s just who I am, so I’m really gonna have to work at our first team meeting with everybody back and everybody has to stay six-feet apart. But, things have changed and we’re going to have to do that for everybody’s health. And then do you have different types of practices? "Do you have different numbers at different times? Do you have a staff meeting in the Swofford Team Meeting Auditorium to spread people out further? Do you have to meet with your first two groups and not your third group at the same time and have two meetings? Do you have to have two team meetings, a defensive team meeting and an offensive team meeting? What will training table look like? Will we have carryout more than people sitting together? So, all of these things. “Will there be dots to separate you in the elevators where you can only have four in the elevator at a time but you have to stand on your dot so you can stay separated? So, these things are things that we all have to look at. In our staff meeting this morning with the coaches, I told them, ‘You settled in to a routine now for over a month with your family at home and it’s been different and now you’re going to come back out of that and come back to work at some point, you need to start looking at what re-entry would be like with your family.’ Do you need to separate from them some now? Do you need to go in your office for a while and sit and talk?”

Q: Have there been discussions with Bubba or other ACC head coaches about what testing protocols might look like – how you would test players, how often and what would happen in the case there was a positive test that came back? BROWN: "To my knowledge, there has not been with me, and I don’t think they’ve had all those discussions. We’re really lucky here that Chancellor Guskiewicz and Bubba have access to top medical people in the world so they’re constantly talking to them about all of these things, and they told us they’d probably update us probably at the end of May or the first week in June about the findings and where we are and what they feel like we’re going to be doing moving forward. "So I’ve heard some talk, but as coaches that hasn’t gotten to us yet. I think that’s the university residents and chancellors and athletic directors and medical staffs and teams and disease control talking about, ‘Alright, if we’re going to have school, and people are saying we’re going to have students on campus, if we’re going to have football, what does that mean?’ Because it’s easy to say we’re going to have it and then it becomes reality when we think about, okay, what differences are going to happen? "Are we going to test them before every practice, are we going to make sure that we know what the temperature is and if he’s got a little bit of a fever and how many degrees does his fever have to be off before he misses practice or he misses class? “I think all of that’s still out there, and that’s why I think the next month-and-a-half here when people are considering bringing players back is really, really important for us to work through those timelines and make sure that we get answers. I can’t bring our coaches back to campus without knowing that they’re safe. I can’t possibly bring a recruit and his family on our campus without explaining to those parents that ‘this is as safe as you can be.’ Here is how clean we are. “When you go into a grocery store and everyone’s got a mask and they’ve got you going down one lane and coming back the other and they’re spraying down the carts when you walk in and they’re letting you wash your hands out front, at least you know they’re really, really trying to be clean. And I want everybody that comes into our football facility to feel very, very comfortable because it is different out there. It’s new, and myself, I look very closely when I go into a place to see if it’s clean or not and people are taking care of each other.”