North Carolina improved to 5-0 on the season overall, and 2-0 in the ACC, with a 40-7 victory over Syracuse on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels led 27-0 at halftime and never looked back, opening a season with five consecutive wins for the first time since 1997.

As we do following every North Carolina game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ defensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.