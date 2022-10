While North Carolina’s conventional ground game struggled once again, the Tar Heels were still in the capable hands of quarterback Drake Maye, who continued his excellent season without another outstanding performance in a 41-10 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Maye accounted for five touchdowns and led Carolina to a stretch of seven scores over and eight-possession period as UNC pulled away in the middle of the contest.

So, with that said, here is an in-depth look at the Tar Heels’ offensive performance in the win over the Hokies: