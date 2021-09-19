North Carolina’s offense had the sixth most productive game moving the ball Saturday night in program history as the Tar Heels pulled away from Virginia for a 59-39 victory.

UNC had 11 possessions on the night scoring nine times, and the two occasions it didn’t get any points were when it missed a field goal and threw an interception in the end zone.

The Tar Heels improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the ACC and ended a four-game losing streak in the South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Here is a look inside Carolina’s offensive numbers from its win over Virginia:

Note: Many of these numbers and all grades are courtesy of PFF..