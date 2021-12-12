North Carolina had three transfer portal visitors on campus this weekend. The players took in the Tar Heel basketball team's 80-63 win over Elon in the Smith Center on Saturday night. Corey Gaynor (Miami), Noah Tayor (Virginia), and Karon Prunty (Kansas/South Carolina) decided to visit Chapel Hill in seeking out their new destinations.

The UNC coaching staff is trying to take advantage of the transfer portal to help improve the team.

THI takes a closer look at these three players: