Inside The Portal: Three Key Weekend Visitors
North Carolina had three transfer portal visitors on campus this weekend. The players took in the Tar Heel basketball team's 80-63 win over Elon in the Smith Center on Saturday night. Corey Gaynor (Miami), Noah Tayor (Virginia), and Karon Prunty (Kansas/South Carolina) decided to visit Chapel Hill in seeking out their new destinations.
The UNC coaching staff is trying to take advantage of the transfer portal to help improve the team.
THI takes a closer look at these three players:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news