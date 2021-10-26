With North Carolina sitting at 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the ACC and coming off its bye week, THI had the time to dive into the Tar Heels’ roster to learn more about its personnel, those players getting the majority of the game reps and those developing and waiting their turn.

The result of this endeavor somewhat satisfies what we though: that the discrepancy in talent from the older players to the younger ones brought in by Mack Brown and his staff is considerable, which is why judging he program’s overall health based on what the Tar Heels are doing on the field this year is a mistake.

It certainly is important, there’s no denying that, and there are legitimate questions. But with respect to where the higher rated players are on the roster, its youth is the key. UNC has 26 players on its roster that were 4-star prospects and one 5-star, but 16 of them either recently turned 20 years of age or are still teenagers.

So, UNC fans can see for themselves, we haven broken down the entire roster by offense and defense, including walk-ons. We did not include players that are solely on special teams. And we are posting this in two parts: Offense and Defense.

Note: Three former 4-star prospects have entered the transfer portal over the last week, including defensive tackle Clyde Pinder.

Here is a look at Carolina’s defense: