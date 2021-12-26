It's Bowl Week

CHAPEL HILL – Bowl week for North Carolina is finally here. By the time the Tar Heels take the field Thursday morning at Bank of America Stadium, it will have been 34 days since the last time they played in a game. That was a meltdown over the final two minutes in a loss at NC State. But bowls mean opportunity, a new lease on life for many teams. And for Carolina, a chance to close the season on a positive note. And the Heels will have that chance when they take on South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. “We are going to Charlotte to do everything in our power to try to win,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said last week, dismissing any notion bowl games aren’t anything more than exhibitions and opportunities to get young players reps. “And that’s the only thing that’s important. We’re focused in winning… We took momentum in recruiting, we want to take momentum into spring practice. And we don’t want to be 6-6 anymore.” UNC is 6-6 and finished 3-5 in the ACC after starting the season ranked in the top 10. So, the season has been considered by many as a major disappointment, but Brown and the staff have moved on from that. Actually, they did so long ago.

UNC Coach Mack Brown is charged up for the bowl game, saying his team is going there to win. (Jenna Miller/THI)

The mission is to get better each day and get a victory. To do so, they must defeat a South Carolina team that had some impressive wins late in the season. The Gamecocks blew out Florida, 40-17, essentially sealing former Gators’ Coach Dan Mullen’s fate. And they knocked off Auburn a week before the Tigers fell to Alabama in overtime. Also at 6-6, including 3-5 in the SEC, this game is regarded as fairly evenly matched. And, it’s sort of an on-again, off-again rivalry. The two programs have met 58 times, with UNC owning a 35-19-4 record. They played each other for 16 consecutive seasons from 1949-1964, and for 10 straight years from 1920-1929. But, since South Carolina left the ACC following the 1970-71 academic year, the Heels and Gamecocks have met just 16 times, and never in the postseason. Even with that, these programs have intersected at some interesting times in Brown’s and UNC quarterback Sam Howell’s careers. “My first game when I was here (in 1988) was in Colombia against South Carolina, our first game back (in 2019) was in Charlotte against South Carolina,” Brown said. “It's fitting that with Sam making a decision after the game and the seniors. It was the start of this senior group it'll be the end of the senior group. “I think we play in Charlotte in two years so it's a series that's been very, very good. It looks like the weather is great, I hope there's a tremendous crowd and it should be a fun game."

Sam Howell led UNC to a combeakc win over South Carolina in his debut as a true freshman in 2019. (Jenna Miller/THI)