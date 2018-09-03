North Carolina heads to Greenville to take on East Carolina on Saturday in an attempt to rebound from a disappointing opening loss at California.

The Tar Heels were abysmal offensively for three quarters, turned over the ball four times and were flagged for 13 penalties. They beat themselves as much as they were handled by Cal.

The positive for UNC is the defense was outstanding, limiting Cal to 279 yards, including just 8 in the final period. UNC shut down the ground game and make 10 tackles for a loss of yardage.

This is a very big game for the Tar Heels because it’s a chance for a needed victory and against a program that has destroyed them the last two times they’ve played, combining for 125 points in the two contests. In addition, a loss to ECU at this juncture would be a seriously deflating and problematic loss for Larry Fedora and his team and program.

The Pirates are coming off consecutive 3-9 seasons and have missed a bowl game for three straight years. And in their opener Sunday, ECU lost at home to FCS N.C. A&T.

This is a must win for the Heels and they need for quarterback Nathan Elliott to put forth a very good statistical game while appearing comfortable running UNC;s offense. Elliott was 15-35 with four interceptions at Cal guiding a UNC offense that didn’t pick up a first down until its eighth possession and had just four on the afternoon heading into the fourth quarter.

Carolina has dropped 13 of its last 17 games, so having an opportunity to pick up a win is enormous for the team, program, coach and fan base. It can’t let this opportunity get away.