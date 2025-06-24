It's time for the annual Triangle Classic college hoops tournament

With so many exempt multi-team college basketball events played each season, it’s long been a head scratcher that the Research Triangle in North Carolina’s doesn’t annually host one of its own.

NC State hosted an eight-team tournament in November 2004, but that’s it. The area needs something every year, so here are some ideas:

*Call it the Triangle Classic and play it at Lenovo Center in Raleigh. Have a sponsor emblazoned on a floor specifically used for the event so it doesn’t look like an NC State home game when the Wolfpack play in the event.

*Rotate Triangle hosts. Have State host it one year, UNC the next, and Duke the year after rotating for as long as the event occurs.

*Bring in a field worthy of the three local programs so they can be tested and build resumes similar to how they can in the Maui Invitational, Battle 4 Atlantis, and so on.

*Also add some local flavor to it by adding another in-state school, such as UNC-Wilmington or East Carolina. Maybe even have two of them in the field each year.

*Bring in a team from each of the other four power conferences – Big East, SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12. Add a Mountain West/(new) Pac-12 team, and then a club from the Atlantic-10, Mid-American, Sun Belt, etc.

Imagine these fields over the next three years:

NC State as host with Missouri, Iowa State, Ohio State, Butler, Dayton, UNC-Wilmington, and Charlotte.

UNC as host with Auburn, Kansas State, Iowa, Villanova, Nevada, NC Central, and East Carolina.

Duke as host with Texas A&M, BYU, Michigan State, Providence, New Mexico, UNC-Greensboro, and Campbell.

It’s time this area had a major college basketball tournament. It’s a shame the Jimmy V Classic is never in Raleigh, which is where it should be each year, but at least bring this back. It can be an ode to the old Dixie Classic and bring a major college hoops event into one of the nation’s best areas for the sport.

Thoughts?