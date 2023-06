MEMPHIS, TN - Almost exactly a month passed between the first and final spring EYBL sessions in Atlanta and Memphis. Probably no player in the country competed through more change than James Brown.

The 6-foot-10 center changed high schools from St. Rita's in Chicago to Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. He also switched EYBL programs, and played all four events in April and May with MOKAN Elite.

HIs squad finished with a 10-7 record before taking the next five weeks off until Peach Jam. Brown also went through the 17-game schedule with averages of 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 14.6 minutes of play per game. He shot 55.3% from the field and 64.7% from the free throw line.