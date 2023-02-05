The North Carolina 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked as the very best in college basketball. In fact, it is so impressive there is a pretty extensive gap between on and two.

A big part of the success both literally and figuratively is James Brown. The 6-foot-10 center from Chicago is ranked No. 29 overall, and is rated as the fourth best center in his class according to Rivals.

Brown is part of a class that not only is talented, but also has a very impressive mesh of high level players at different positions. This list includes Ian Jackson who is the second ranked shooting guard, the second ranked shooting guard in Elliot Cadeau, and Drake Powell, a wing who is ranked No. 66, but is expected to shoot up the future rankings.

The junior is currently averaging 10.5 points, and 8.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting 59 percent for the year from two-point range.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke to Brown on Wednesday night about his play, the Tar Heel's recruiting haul, and how he knew North Carolina was the place for him:

