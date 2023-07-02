News More News
James Okonkwo Reportedly Will Visit North Carolina

James Okonkwo
James Okonkwo (https://westvirginia.rivals.com)
David Sisk • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

Whoever said basketball recruiting is never done was spot on. The calendar page has flipped to the month of July, and Hubert Davis is not done trying to solidify his 2023-24 roster according to reports.

James Okonkwo will be taking visits to North Carolina and Texas A&M according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports after speaking with Okonkwo's brother. The announcement comes just days after the 6-foot-8, 240 pound rising junior announced he was leaving West Virginia for the transfer portal.

