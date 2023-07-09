Are you… Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream? / Looking for a side hustle while working your current job? / Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
North Carolina added another piece to its 2023-24 roster Friday afternoon with West Virginia transfer James Okonkwo announcing he will be a Tar Heel.
The 6-foot-8, 240-pound post player averaged 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11 minutes of play per game last season. He appeared in 31 contests.
Film Review is a feature we do quite often on incoming North Carolina players. But this time we have taken the approach we haven't done before. Normally we will watch games only with no highlight reels. One can generally get a feel for a player after watching him several times. Highlight videos also don't give a proper read on a player. They only the good plays while over hyping the individual.
