Joshua Ezeudu Taken By The Giants In The Third Round

North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night by the New York Giants. He was the 67th overall pick in the draft.

At 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, the native of Lawrenceville, GA, started in 29 of the 35 games in which he played for the Tar Heels, earning a 77.8 grade this season, according to PFF. Ezeudu had grades of 83.6 and 81.7 in UNC’s final two games, losses at NC State and to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Ezeudu was a prominent part of UNC’s success on offense, as the Tar Heels were ranked Nos. 12, 5, and 10 in total yards over the last three seasons, respectively. He helped pave the way for a thousand-yard rusher in 2019, two in 2020, and another in 2021.

While Carolina allowed 49 sacks this season, Ezeudu was charged with being responsible for just one, which happened in the loss at Georgia Tech. It was the only sack allowed in the 1,079 pass blocking plays he participated in. He also allowed just two hits on the QB and 15 hurries.

Ezeudu was UNC's most versatile offensive lineman, playing four of five positions along the line, excluding center. He started multiple games at guard and tackle.

Overall, Ezeudu was on the field for 1,931 offensive snaps. He was a second-team All-ACC member in 2020 and was honorable mention this season. Ezeudu has also been named to the ACC All-Academic team.

A fourth-year junior, he had remaining eligibility.