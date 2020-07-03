 TarHeelIllustrated - June Football Offer Sheet
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 14:30:11 -0500') }} football Edit

June Football Offer Sheet

Which football prospects did UNC extend scholarship offers in June? Click here and find out.
Which football prospects did UNC extend scholarship offers in June? Click here and find out. (THI)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina handed out six scholarship offers for football in the month of June. It was the most active month for the Tar Heels’ coaching staff extending to prospects in some time.Here is a list...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}