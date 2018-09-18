CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic met with the media following Tuesday’s practice at Kenan Stadium to discuss elements of his offense, how the unit may have been affected by the time off due to Hurricane Florence, and looking ahead to Saturday’s opponent, Pittsburgh.

Here are some tid bits from what Kapilovic had to say:

On Nathan Elliott’s 50,7 pass completion percentage, what some of the factors have been for his struggles…

“He’s made the right decisions, some of the balls obviously just haven’t been where they needed to be. He works on it every day, nobody works on it harder than him. It means more to him than anybody that’s in this program. It’s unfortunate, he keeps grinding away and he has faith it’s going to get there.”

More on the decision making…

“You know, probably 90 percent of the decision making. There’s always a few when you put some things in the quarterback’s hands of ‘when should I hand it off, when should I throw it’ – there’s always going to be some gray, and there’s some things where we would have liked probably for him to hand it off instead of throw it the last game. But, he’s pretty high right now with his decision making process.”

On how much the completion percentage is on Elliott and how much on the wide receivers…

“It’s on all of us. If we don’t it’s my fault and then we work it on down. We showed progress from week one to two, but we just didn’t finish drives. That’s the thing that we need to do. And like I said, it’s all the things: Making that accurate throw, making the right decisions, breaking a tackle, maintaining that block a little bit longer.

“Right now, you stall a lot of drives on your own end, you’ve got to sustain those drives the full field and we haven’t shown the ability to do that on a consistent basis. We’ve played two good halves of football and we’ve played two halves of football where we didn’t get it done.”