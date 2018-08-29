CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is quick to acknowledge the Tar Heels are in better shape offensively than at this time a year ago.



It goes without saying that includes the 2017 season as a whole. It was the least productive of the Larry Fedora and more resembled musical chairs MASH unit-style than a football team.

But now, as the 2018 opener is mere days away, Kapilovic is saying the right things about Carolina’s offense and his group up front. And one gets the sense he truly means it, too. Not much coachspeak going on here.

“We’re ahead of where we were last year, no question,” Kapilovic said following Tuesday’s practice at Kenan Stadium. “We’re healthier, obviously, so there’s more guys getting more consistent reps. Up front, we’re still trying to find the right combination at right guard, but the other four guys have been coming along really well.”

Kapilovic continued, delving into the rest of the offensive unit.

“I think our backs have a chance to be a really good group,” he said. “Receiver-wise, everybody has high expectations for Rat (Anthony Ratliff-Williams), and he hasn’t disappointed this camp. Dyami Brown is a really impressive freshmen and we know when Toe (Rontavius Groves), Dazz (Newsome) and (Thomas) Jackson are out there, they can do some really good things.

“And then at tight end, Carl (Tucker) has been really steady like he has been and (Jake) Bargas has improved and so has Walston and Turner. Nate (Nathan Elliott) has been a consistent guy and our young quarterbacks have really come along. For that matter, Chazz (Surratt) probably had his best camp he’s had since he’s been here.”

Junior guard Nick Polino recently said the offensive line is in much better shape than a year ago mainly because the group has far more chemistry, and as a result it’s pre-snap communication is significantly improved.

With William Sweet anchored now as the left tackle, Polino at left guard, Jay-Jay McCargo at center and Charlie Heck at right guard, the Tar Heels’ only question remains at right guard. But, redshirt freshman Billy Ross and true freshman William Barnes have been battling it out for that spot for a while, so each has gained a measure of comfort with the starters.

Thus, Kapilovic sees his group as further along than a year ago by a wide margin.

“There’s no question consistency is critical to communication,” the coach said. “You look back last year, you had Cam (Dillard) just joined us, Khalil (Rodgers) didn’t practice all training camp, then we had all the guys in and out with injuries.

“And this year, I think we have four guys – the tackles, left guard and center – that have been pretty solid in there every day, so there’s no question communication is better. And again, the more they’re there together, the better the chemistry is.”