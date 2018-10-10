CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic met with the media following Tuesday’s practice to discuss the quarterback situation and the offense as a whole as the Tar Heels prepare for Saturday’s game versus Virginia Tech at Kenan Stadium.

Here are some snippets of what Kapilovic had to say:

On the issues at QB…

“It’s a matter of making good decisions. Game one we had four picks, and from that point forward Nate has done a nice job protecting the ball for the most part. He had the fumbles in the Miami game, which we didn’t need there. And then Chazz had his first game and made some poor decisions. So, I don’t know what to say.

“One was a screen, the other ones he was under duress, you’ve just got to go through your reads and progression and make good decisions. Again, he hadn’t played ball in a long time, so obviously he knocked the rust off and has to keep working and keep improving.”

On where Surratt’s “head is at” at this time…

“It was hard. He competes and practices hard and wants to do good and he cares about his teammates. So, obviously it was hard. But, you’ve got to man up and show up the next day, keep working and keep improving.”

On if Surratt was amped up too much…

“Like I said, it’s hard for me to say that. I know that the kid was extremely excited to play and ready to go. He did a really good job with his feet in the game, did some really good things on the ground, and I just think for whatever reason it happened.”