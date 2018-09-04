Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 19:41:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Kapilovic On The Offense: Panic, Pitiful, Embarrassment

Sf4sbjdr1d4xzmepqeei
Coach Kap laid it out there about the offense's performance at Cal following Tuesday's practice.
USA Today
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – The offense panicked, Chris Kapilovic said Tuesday, describing North Carolina’s disposition during much of Saturday’s 24-17 loss at California.UNC’s offensive line coach and offensive...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}