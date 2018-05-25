TarHeelIllustrated.com

Roy Williams didn't take long to throw out the coveted North Carolina scholarship offer after he watched 6-8 Keion Brooks in action. The versatile and active forward from Fort Wayne (IN) Northside has been tearing up the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and is one of the leading bucket getters in the junior class. THI spoke to his proud father, Keion Sr., about his son's accomplishments and success. And the elder Brooks told us the story of just how the Tar Heels got involved with his versatile son, who is the 35th rated 11th grader in America. The funny thing about the way it happened is that the staff wasn't even there to watch him. But he got their attention. "In Dallas, they came to watch Vernon Carey," said Keion Sr. "We were the team that (Carey) was playing. Afterwards, Coach (Hubert) Davis reached out and said that was impressed and thought that he was the best player on the floor that game. He wanted to know if they could start recruiting him. ‘Of course’ was my answer."

Even though the scholarship offer was communicated, the staff in Chapel Hill knows they've got to build a foundation of trust and rapport with the prospect's inner circle. It's the way that UNC generally recruits and it allows them to really get comfortable with the player, his family and motives on both sides. "Coach (Roy) Williams and Coach Davis' approach has been to start to build a relationship with the family and continue to be at his games this summer. They talked about his versatility and the way he plays hard on both ends of the court. It's big-time when the blue bloods come knocking." We asked Brooks what he thought about the esteemed Tobacco Road school and we learned that he had actually already taken a visit to Chapel Hill a few years ago, before he was a national level recruit. "UNC is one of the best programs in the country with great tradition," he said. "The staff there are all high quality coaches and they have a great knowledge of the game. We were able to go visit his eighth grade year and the facilities were very impressive."

Keion Brooks.