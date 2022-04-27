Kerwin Walton Testing NBA Draft Waters

North Carolina sophomore guard Kerwin Walton has entered his name in the NBA Draft and will test the waters, according to the list of early entry players’ names on NBA.com.

Walton averaged 13.3 minutes in 31 games for the Tar Heels. He did not play in eight contests, though two were because he was in COVID protocols. The 6-foot-5 wing from Hopkins, MN, averaged 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds, while handing out 13 assists in 412 minutes. Walton shot 37.3 percent from the floor, including 35.4 percent from three-point range.

Walton averaged 25.2 minutes over UNC’s first five games, including a win at College of Charleston, in which he scored a season-high 14 points. His playing time started dropping shortly after, and he only got into games during the postseason when there were large margins.

In fact, he played just 28 minutes over Carolina’s final 13 contests, seeing action in just seven of those games. Walton’s last multi-field goal effort was in a home loss to Pittsburgh on February 16, when he was 4-for-7 from the floor with 11 points. He was inserted into the game well into the second half with the Tar Heels trailing by nearly 20 points because they needed instant offense, which he provided.

Walton started 18 games as a freshman averaging 8.2 points per contest and setting a UNC record for three-point shooting by a freshman by converting 42 percent (58-for-138) of his treys. He averaged 21 minutes per contest that season, as well.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis maintained confidence in Walton all along, though he wasn’t asked much about Walton during the second half of the season.

“He’s a lights-out shooter,” Davis said during the middle of the season. “He’s a guy that can stretch the floor. But he’s not just a shooter, he’s a basketball player. I really feel like he’s improved a lot defensively. He can handle the ball when we put him in situations where he comes off ball screens.”

Players who test the waters have until June 1 to remove their names and return to school, or decide to remain in the draft. In addition, players have until May 1 to enter the transfer portal.