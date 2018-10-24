CHARLOTTE – Kenny Williams and Cam Johnson took part on a breakout session with the media Wednesday at the annual ACC Operation Basketball at Spectrum Center.

Here are some outtakes form what they had to say along with a video of much of their session:





Kenny Williams was asked a couple of questions about originally committing to Virginia Commonwealth before ending up a UNC. The story has been well documented since he arrived at Carolina, but in explaining the process that led him to UNC, Williams added the following:

“That was my plan, it wasn’t God’s play. God had a different plan for me and that’s how I ended up here.”





*Social media being as prevalent as it is, Seventh Woods had some issues with the things that were said about him on the various platforms out there. With that in mind, Williams was asked about social media and high level athletes and if it was a difficult adjustment for him when he first got to UNC.



“Coming in it definitely was. I was just like Sev (Woods) when I got here. I think every player wants to search their name and see what people are saying, and honestly, when I first got here I wasn’t ready for it, some of the stuff that I saw. People can be cruel.

“Seven put it great, you just got to try your best to block it out and have your circle you know you can hear constructive criticism from but they will also uplift you. I think that’s the difference with people online and whatever they’re saying, they’re not being constructive at all. It’s all destructive, whether it’s through your mind or your heart they don’t care.

“That’s where you can try to block that out go back to your circle. It’s an adjustment you have to make because social media is so big now, as soon as you get off the game you go on social media and you have to train yourself not to do it.”

On if there was anything specific he wanted to share:

“It wasn’t any one thing, people can be ruthless. They don’t really think about, ‘Oh, this person might be reading this,’ or ‘this person might see this and it might mess with their head.’ They’ll just say it and send it out with no thought at all.”





*Roy Williams said earlier in the day he hasn’t had to “go whacko” on his team at any time since practice started nearly a month ago. But, would Kenny Williams or Johnson say their coach has done so?

“I don’t think he has gone completely whacko but we have had some moments where he’s on the edge, we’re on the edge,” Johnson said. “Yesterday (Tuesday), there were a couple of moments on the edge where we were about to be on that line for a while running. It’s good, though, I think sometimes we need that extra boost where you can’t get comfortable, you can’t go into a rut and it kind of surprises us with that energy and with that intensity.

“He does it because he wants us to be at our best because he wants the team to be at our best. And when you put that into focus it makes sense.”

Note: Both players talked about knowing they’ve gotten to their coach because he grits his teeth and speaks angrily to them with the teeth gritted. At the 8:25 mark of the video above, Johnson offered an impersonation. It’s pretty funny.





*Roy Williams and the players agreed their 3-point defense wasn’t as consistently effective a year ago as it needed to be, but with 6-11 sophomore Sterling Manley continuing to develop and his ability to protect the rim, that should help the perimeter defense because the players don’t have to sag off as much to collapse down low quicker.

That said, Kenny Williams hinted it could breed some complacency on the perimeter defensively and also big guys can get into foul trouble. So, he mentioned one of Roy Williams’ sayings, which is something they try to live by.

“If you guard the yard, the whole defense is that much stronger,” the senior from Virginia said.