CHAPEL HILL – Among Roy Williams’ biggest keys to winning has always been rebounding the ball. Going into Monday night’s game versus St. Francis (PA) at the Smith Center, the Tar Heels had outrebounded every team that they had come up against this season.

Had it not been for an 11 minute and 38 second stretch on Monday night, that streak may have ended for North Carolina.

For most of the night, rebounding was relatively even between the two teams. Over the final 11:38 of the game, however, the Tar Heels outrebounded the Red Flash 18-7 helping UNC pull away to win, 101-76.

While Williams was glad his team won the rebounding battle, he wasn’t pleased with the overall effort UNC demonstrated on the glass for a majority of the night. He didn’t hesitate noting what the problem was after the game.

“More attention to detail,” Williams said.

The Hall of Fame coach certainly expected more from his team against the smaller visitors from the Northeast Conference.

“Rebounds, 36-to-47, I thought it would have been better than that,” Williams said.