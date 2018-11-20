Late Rebounding Surge Helps Heels Finish Off Red Flash
CHAPEL HILL – Among Roy Williams’ biggest keys to winning has always been rebounding the ball. Going into Monday night’s game versus St. Francis (PA) at the Smith Center, the Tar Heels had outrebounded every team that they had come up against this season.
Had it not been for an 11 minute and 38 second stretch on Monday night, that streak may have ended for North Carolina.
For most of the night, rebounding was relatively even between the two teams. Over the final 11:38 of the game, however, the Tar Heels outrebounded the Red Flash 18-7 helping UNC pull away to win, 101-76.
While Williams was glad his team won the rebounding battle, he wasn’t pleased with the overall effort UNC demonstrated on the glass for a majority of the night. He didn’t hesitate noting what the problem was after the game.
“More attention to detail,” Williams said.
The Hall of Fame coach certainly expected more from his team against the smaller visitors from the Northeast Conference.
“Rebounds, 36-to-47, I thought it would have been better than that,” Williams said.
Most of Williams’ frustration came on the offensive glass where the Heels were outrebounded 13 to 11. He warned his team about St. Francis’ propensity for grabbing offensive boards.
“I didn’t like that (being outrebounded on the offensive boards),” Williams said. “I talked to them before the game about making sure that didn’t happen. A little frustrating at times.”
Cameron Johnson, who had a team-high 20 points and six rebounds for UNC, matching his season average of 6.2, has made it a point of emphasis this season to be more active on the glass. Overall, Johnson knows how much better this team is when he and his teammates rebound the ball successfully.
“We’re much better when we rebound the ball but I feel like that’s the same with any team though,” Johnson said. “When you outbound a team it’s a huge advantage and coach did not want to leave this game even (with Saint Francis) in rebounding.”
Having been around the program for four years, senior Kenny Williams knows what it takes for the Heels to reach their stated mission of winning a national title. And, as the Tar Heels prepare for a difficult stretch of non-conference games beginning on Thanksgiving, he singled out one thing that will enhance that process and satisfy their demanding coach.
“When we rebound the ball like coach wants us to, we can beat anybody in the country,” the Virginia native said. “It’s shown in past years how important rebounding is, especially on the offensive end. Rebounding is important and it just makes us a next level team.”
The Tar Heels didn’t hit that level for most of Monday’s contest, but they did enough in the second half to secure a victory.