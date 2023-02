North Carolina tight ends coach John Lilly is leaving the Tar Heel coaching staff for the same position at the Carolina Panthers.

Lilly spent three seasons at North Carolina (2020-2022).

The relationship with new Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown was huge in the move. Lilly and Brown coached together at Georgia in the 2015 season.

The coaching veteran returns to the NFL after having coaching stints with the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns.

